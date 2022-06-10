Latest News
Saudi Arabia provides $30m grant to support Afghan humanitarian trust fund
Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced a $30 million grant to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF).
Operated under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the AHTF grant will be provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Dr. Samer Al-Jetaily, KSrelief’s director of resources and investment, told Arab News that the money would be used toward “urgent” humanitarian work in Afghanistan.
Officials from the SFD and KSrelief handed over the donation during a signing ceremony held at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The Afghan humanitarian trust fund was established by the 57-nation OIC and the IsDB in March.
The fund was established with the aim of reducing the risks of deterioration of the critical humanitarian situation and possible economic collapse in Afghanistan, both of which could affect regional and international peace and stability.
Saudi Arabia has provided Afghanistan with aid worth more than $266 million, through donations and relief programs, including projects focused on health, education, and water and food security.
Two military aircraft repaired and activated: MoD
Afghan Air Force Command engineers have been able to repair a Russian Antonov AN32 military cargo plane and a C-208 aircraft, the ministry of defense said.
Both planes successfully flew over Kabul, ministry of defense officials said.
The AN32 aircraft, which works well in Afghanistan given the high altitude, will be used to fill gaps in the field of military transport, transfers, the ministry said.
According to the ministry Afghan Air Force technicians and engineers have also repaired several inactive and damaged aircraft.
Before the fall of the former government in August, Afghanistan had more than 164 active aircraft, a large number of which were flown out of the country.
Only 81 were left behind, according to Afghan media reports.
Afghan air force personnel flew almost 50 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Uzbekistan in mid-August as former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and IEA forces overran the capital, Kabul.
Several more aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters were taken to neighboring Tajikistan.
IEA leaders have since insisted that the aircraft belong to Afghanistan and should be returned.
But Ismatulla Irgashev, a senior adviser to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, told VOA during a recent interview in Tashkent that the aircraft would not be going back to Kabul.
As of August 21, 2021, there were 46 aircraft in Uzbekistan and 18 in Tajikistan, the official said. These included Mi-17 UH-60 helicopters as well as PC-12, C-208, AC-208 and A-29 fixed-wing aircraft, VOA reported.
Balkh police headquarters recruits 1,800 female officers
Balkh Police Command on Thursday announced the establishment of a center for 1,800 female officers within the province’s police force.
Recruitment officials for the province’s Police Command said a large number of women are expected to join the police force this year and will be deployed to provide security.
Mawlavi Baz Mohammad Hudhaifa, in charge of recruitment for the Balkh Police, said: “All of them [the women] have been assigned after the completion of the biometric and legal procedures, and their salaries have been transferred.”
Meanwhile, a number of police men and women who used to work in the previous regime have now returned to their duties.
“Today I came to the headquarters to be re-registered, I used to work in the police and women’s searching department in the police headquarters of Balkh province, and now I have returned to my job and I promise to do my job properly,” said Shakila, a policewoman at the Balkh police headquarters
Security officials in Balkh also say they plan to merge former security forces within the framework of security agencies.
