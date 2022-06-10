Saudi Arabia provides $30m grant to support Afghan humanitarian trust fund

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced a $30 million grant to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF).

Operated under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the AHTF grant will be provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Dr. Samer Al-Jetaily, KSrelief’s director of resources and investment, told Arab News that the money would be used toward “urgent” humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

Officials from the SFD and KSrelief handed over the donation during a signing ceremony held at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The Afghan humanitarian trust fund was established by the 57-nation OIC and the IsDB in March.

The fund was established with the aim of reducing the risks of deterioration of the critical humanitarian situation and possible economic collapse in Afghanistan, both of which could affect regional and international peace and stability.

Saudi Arabia has provided Afghanistan with aid worth more than $266 million, through donations and relief programs, including projects focused on health, education, and water and food security.