Two military aircraft repaired and activated: MoD

Published

29 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

Afghan Air Force Command engineers have been able to repair a Russian Antonov AN32 military cargo plane and a C-208 aircraft, the ministry of defense said. 

Both planes successfully flew over Kabul, ministry of defense officials said. 

The AN32 aircraft, which works well in Afghanistan given the high altitude, will be used to fill gaps in the field of military transport, transfers, the ministry said.

According to the ministry Afghan Air Force technicians and engineers have also repaired several inactive and damaged aircraft.

Before the fall of the former government in August, Afghanistan had more than 164 active aircraft, a large number of which were flown out of the country. 

Only 81 were left behind, according to Afghan media reports.

Afghan air force personnel flew almost 50 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Uzbekistan in mid-August as former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and IEA forces overran the capital, Kabul. 

Several more aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters were taken to neighboring Tajikistan. 

IEA leaders have since insisted that the aircraft belong to Afghanistan and should be returned. 

But Ismatulla Irgashev, a senior adviser to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, told VOA during a recent interview in Tashkent that the aircraft would not be going back to Kabul.

As of August 21, 2021, there were 46 aircraft in Uzbekistan and 18 in Tajikistan, the official said. These included Mi-17 UH-60 helicopters as well as PC-12, C-208, AC-208 and A-29 fixed-wing aircraft, VOA reported. 

UNAMA head Deborah Lyons’ term in Afghanistan ends

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2022)
Head of UNAMA Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, officially ended her term of office in the country after over two years on Thursday, the mission confirmed. 
 
Lyons’ replacement to Afghanistan has not yet been announced. 
 
Her mission was extended in December last year. During this time, she sought to build an international consensus to help the Afghan people, as well as find a way out of the humanitarian crisis and prevent a complete economic and banking collapse.
 
In April 2020, Lyons took over as UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Chair of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). 
 
Leading up to August last year, she worked to end the war and violence in Afghanistan and to get Afghan leaders to work together to find a political solution to the country’s future.
 
With the Islamic Emirate takeover on August 15 last year, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Representative Office for a period of six years due to the changing political situation in Afghanistan.
 
During this time, Lyons met with officials from the Islamic Emirate  several times and apparently pressured them to comply with international demands. 
 
Lyons was also the IEA’s bridge to the United Nations, but UN Security Council sanctions against the IEA’s leaders are still in place.
Balkh police headquarters recruits 1,800 female officers

Published

12 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2022)

Balkh Police Command on Thursday announced the establishment of a center for 1,800 female officers within the province’s police force.

Recruitment officials for the province’s Police Command said a large number of women are expected to join the police force this year and will be deployed to provide security. 

Mawlavi Baz Mohammad Hudhaifa, in charge of recruitment for the Balkh Police, said: “All of them [the women] have been assigned after the completion of the biometric and legal procedures, and their salaries have been transferred.”

Meanwhile, a number of police men and women who used to work in the previous regime have now returned to their duties.

“Today I came to the headquarters to be re-registered, I used to work in the police and women’s searching department in the police headquarters of Balkh province, and now I have returned to my job and I promise to do my job properly,” said Shakila, a policewoman at the Balkh police headquarters

Security officials in Balkh also say they plan to merge former security forces within the framework of security agencies.

UK shadow foreign secretary arrives in Kabul

Published

1 day ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2022)

Britain’s shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to highlight the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Lammy is the first senior British politician to visit the country since the west’s chaotic withdrawal last August. He is being accompanied by Preet Gill, the shadow minister for international development.

“The UK’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer was a total disaster,” Lammy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Today I am in Kabul to raise awareness of the millions of Afghanistan’s civilians who are suffering from starvation.”

Lammy added that the UK ministers must “urgently set out a strategy for engaging with Afghanistan to support the millions of civilians who are starving, restore the 0.7% commitment to international aid, and lead the world by convening an emergency global food summit with the UN.”

Afghanistan has around 3.4 million people displaced within the country, according to UN data, and around 2.6 million refugees outside the country.

The economic situation is dire in the country with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95% of the population not eating enough food, according to the U.N.

In March, the UK hosted an international donor conference after the UN appealed for $4.4 billion, but only $2.44 billion was pledged at the meeting.

“The government downgraded the UK’s international reputation and made the whole world less safe with its calamitous handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer,” Lammy said as quoted by the Guardian. “Today millions of Afghanistan’s civilians are suffering from starvation, with some even forced to sell body parts to feed their families.”

Continue Reading

