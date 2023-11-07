Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, held a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht, during his visit to Iran.

In his remarks, Baradar highlighted the strong, historical, political, economic, and trade ties between Afghanistan and Iran. He emphasized the current opportunity for enhancing these ties and the need for joint efforts to strengthen them.

The high-ranking officials from both nations discussed various aspects of agricultural cooperation, including mechanization of agriculture in Afghanistan, support for alternative crops to replace poppy cultivation, investments in fundamental agricultural products and fruit trees, and capacity-building in Afghan agriculture, irrigation, and livestock.

They also explored the idea of organizing joint exhibitions to market agricultural products, increasing agricultural investments in Afghanistan by Iranian investors, enhancing cooperation in importing and exporting agricultural goods, reducing tariffs on Afghan agricultural products, and facilitating the transportation of Afghan agricultural products through Iran to various destinations.

Minister Mohammad Ali Nikbakht and his accompanying Iranian officials assured Baradar’s delegation of comprehensive collaboration in these areas, affirming that the relevant agencies of both countries would work closely together to advance economic and trade cooperation.