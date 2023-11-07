Pakistan ‘pressurising’ Afghanistan by deporting migrants: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the expulsion of immigrants from Pakistan is Islamabad’s way of humiliating Kabul.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said despite Kabul having shared its concerns about the forced deportation of migrants with military leaders and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, no action to suspend the decision has been taken.

According to Muttaqi, Pakistan wants to put pressure on Kabul by deporting immigrants, but “they do not give in to anyone’s pressure”.

In a conversation with BBC, Muttaqi said that Pakistan’s decision to deport Afghan refugees and migrants is unilateral, although they have shared their concerns with the civil and military authorities of this country.

On the other hand, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said a large number of Afghans who were forced to leave Pakistan are facing severe problems and dangers.

Meanwhile, according to statistics, thousands of people return to the country from Pakistan every day.

According to the latest statistics, 174,000 people have returned through Torkham, Gholam Khan, and Angoor Ada crossings and about 45,000 others have returned to the country through the Chaman-Spinboldak crossings.