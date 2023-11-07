Latest News
Pakistan ‘pressurising’ Afghanistan by deporting migrants: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the expulsion of immigrants from Pakistan is Islamabad’s way of humiliating Kabul.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said despite Kabul having shared its concerns about the forced deportation of migrants with military leaders and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, no action to suspend the decision has been taken.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan wants to put pressure on Kabul by deporting immigrants, but “they do not give in to anyone’s pressure”.
In a conversation with BBC, Muttaqi said that Pakistan’s decision to deport Afghan refugees and migrants is unilateral, although they have shared their concerns with the civil and military authorities of this country.
On the other hand, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said a large number of Afghans who were forced to leave Pakistan are facing severe problems and dangers.
Meanwhile, according to statistics, thousands of people return to the country from Pakistan every day.
According to the latest statistics, 174,000 people have returned through Torkham, Gholam Khan, and Angoor Ada crossings and about 45,000 others have returned to the country through the Chaman-Spinboldak crossings.
Latest News
Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, held a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht, during his visit to Iran.
In his remarks, Baradar highlighted the strong, historical, political, economic, and trade ties between Afghanistan and Iran. He emphasized the current opportunity for enhancing these ties and the need for joint efforts to strengthen them.
The high-ranking officials from both nations discussed various aspects of agricultural cooperation, including mechanization of agriculture in Afghanistan, support for alternative crops to replace poppy cultivation, investments in fundamental agricultural products and fruit trees, and capacity-building in Afghan agriculture, irrigation, and livestock.
They also explored the idea of organizing joint exhibitions to market agricultural products, increasing agricultural investments in Afghanistan by Iranian investors, enhancing cooperation in importing and exporting agricultural goods, reducing tariffs on Afghan agricultural products, and facilitating the transportation of Afghan agricultural products through Iran to various destinations.
Minister Mohammad Ali Nikbakht and his accompanying Iranian officials assured Baradar’s delegation of comprehensive collaboration in these areas, affirming that the relevant agencies of both countries would work closely together to advance economic and trade cooperation.
Latest News
6,584 immigrants return to Afghanistan in 24 hours
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Tuesday that 6,584 Afghan nationals living in Pakistan returned home in the last 24 hours.
These immigrants returned through Chaman and Torkham border crossings, officials said.
The authorities have established temporary transit camps for returning migrants in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
This is in addition to the thousands of Afghans who crossed into Afghanistan on Sunday. Thousands more are meanwhile waiting to cross at the Torkham border.
This comes after Pakistan ordered all undocumented Afghans to leave the country by November 1.
On Saturday 7,135 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan from Torkham border crossing, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR)
said in a statement.
Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented immigrants. Repatriation of the illegal Afghans through the Chaman and Torkham borders has been underway.
Last month, caretaker minister of interior in Pakistan, Sarfraz Bugti directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the deportation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.
Latest News
Baradar discusses water rights issue with Iran’s energy minister
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Monday to discuss a number of issues including that relating to water management.
In addition to this, the two officials also discussed the need for Iran’s technical cooperation in the field of electricity production in Afghanistan, as well as investments, the use of advanced irrigation systems in agriculture, and drought relief programs for both countries. The strengthening of bilateral ties was also discussed.
Baradar said the recent droughts have had a bad effect on water resources in the region, especially in Afghanistan.He said surface and underground water levels have decreased significantly.
“In many areas, people inside the country have been forced to leave their places and some others have been forced to migrate again [due to water shortages],” Baradar said.
Baradar also said that some time ago, a technical delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran visited the Helmand River area where they agreed that the river’s water level had dropped. According to Mullah Baradar, Afghanistan, which has enough resources to produce hydroelectric power, along with wind, solar and coal-driven power.
Iran’s Minister of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, said Iran was also struggling with drought-related problems. He did however assure Baradar of Iran’s support in providing technical cooperation in various sectors including electricity production.
This discussion followed Baradar’s earlier meeting with Iran’s Minister of Interior, Ahmad Wahidi.
The meeting commenced with the Deputy Prime Minister expressing gratitude to the Iranian government for its unwavering support and assistance to the Afghan people during challenging times.
He noted that Iran has consistently provided aid to Afghans in distress and continues to host millions of Afghan refugees.
He highlighted the importance of further cooperation between the two nations in the areas of economics and security, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan benefits both the region and the world.
He also made a request for handing over Afghan prisoners accused of various crimes in Iran. He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to enhancing Afghanistan’s economic situation, enabling Afghan citizens to lead dignified lives and serve their compatriots within their homeland.
Baradar underlined the priority of combating narcotics, noting significant progress in reducing drug cultivation and trafficking in Afghanistan.
Iran’s Minister of Interior Ahmad Wahidi welcomed the Afghan delegation, highlighting the opportunity for Iran and Afghanistan to strengthen economic and commercial ties.
He emphasized Iran’s support for the transit of Afghan products through its territory to boost Afghanistan’s exports and asked the Afghan side to share their products for the purpose of marketing in Iran.
Wahidi viewed the settlement of Afghan refugees in Iran as a favorable business opportunity and suggested establishing a joint committee between both countries to address refugee issues.
He further stressed Iran’s priorities, which include border security, the establishment of common markets, anti-drug efforts, trade and transit development, and improving the quality of life in border areas.
The meeting encompassed discussions on several key initiatives, including the construction of a railway from Chabahar to Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar, the educational opportunities for Afghan students, Iran-China connectivity through Afghanistan, and linking Uzbekistan to the Gulf of Oman via Afghanistan and then Iran.
The Iranian delegation emphasized the importance of establishing a connection with China through Afghanistan, deeming it beneficial for both nations.
Baradar also acknowledged the significance of this initiative and pledged to expedite its implementation.
Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture
Pakistan ‘pressurising’ Afghanistan by deporting migrants: Muttaqi
6,584 immigrants return to Afghanistan in 24 hours
Baradar discusses water rights issue with Iran’s energy minister
Gunmen kill at least 20 in pre-dawn attack in Cameroon – local official
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Tahawol: Acting government’s delegation trip to Iran discussed
Saar: Warning to Pakistan over eviction of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s call for secure & stable Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of 150,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow denies link to Fair Russia meeting on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services for Afghan returnees at crossings
-
Sport5 days ago
India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals
-
World4 days ago
US seeks pauses in war as Israeli troops encircle Gaza City
-
Latest News5 days ago
Countries should not forcibly deport immigrants: Experts
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy for first time ever
-
Climate Change4 days ago
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again