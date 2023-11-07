Industrialists pledge 40,000 jobs for returning refugees

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)

A number of industrialists have pledged to provide job opportunities for 40,000 Afghans who have recently returned from Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, the industrialists said that jobs will be provided for these migrants at 4,000 companies. They also called on the Islamic Emirate to utilize the skills of returning migrants, and they asked Pakistan to treat the refugees humanely.

“Today, we have the ability to embrace the migrants and provide them with favorable working conditions in factories and industrial parks,” Najibullah Seddiqi, deputy of the Industrialists’ Union said.

“Again, we ask our government and the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to provide shelter for Afghan migrants,” he added.

“We also announce from the address of the industry sector that we want to curb this challenge with the technical capabilities, financial capabilities and available capacities on the side of the government,” said Shabi Ahmad Bashiri, executive director of Kabul Industry Association.

“We can create jobs for almost 40,000 Afghan returnees,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Industrialists’ Union.

According to statistics, more than 230,000 people have returned home from Pakistan since Islamabad issued its orders early last month.