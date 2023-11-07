Latest News
Blast hits commuter bus in Kabul, 7 killed, 20 injured
At least seven people were killed and 20 others wounded when an explosion happened in capital Kabul on Tuesday, police said.
The blast happened in a commuter bus in Dasht-e-Barchi area of the city, Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman, said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
It comes nearly two weeks after a blast hit a sports club in the same area, killing four people.
Latest News
Industrialists pledge 40,000 jobs for returning refugees
A number of industrialists have pledged to provide job opportunities for 40,000 Afghans who have recently returned from Pakistan.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, the industrialists said that jobs will be provided for these migrants at 4,000 companies. They also called on the Islamic Emirate to utilize the skills of returning migrants, and they asked Pakistan to treat the refugees humanely.
“Today, we have the ability to embrace the migrants and provide them with favorable working conditions in factories and industrial parks,” Najibullah Seddiqi, deputy of the Industrialists’ Union said.
“Again, we ask our government and the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to provide shelter for Afghan migrants,” he added.
“We also announce from the address of the industry sector that we want to curb this challenge with the technical capabilities, financial capabilities and available capacities on the side of the government,” said Shabi Ahmad Bashiri, executive director of Kabul Industry Association.
“We can create jobs for almost 40,000 Afghan returnees,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Industrialists’ Union.
According to statistics, more than 230,000 people have returned home from Pakistan since Islamabad issued its orders early last month.
Latest News
Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, held a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Ali Nikbakht, during his visit to Iran.
In his remarks, Baradar highlighted the strong, historical, political, economic, and trade ties between Afghanistan and Iran. He emphasized the current opportunity for enhancing these ties and the need for joint efforts to strengthen them.
The high-ranking officials from both nations discussed various aspects of agricultural cooperation, including mechanization of agriculture in Afghanistan, support for alternative crops to replace poppy cultivation, investments in fundamental agricultural products and fruit trees, and capacity-building in Afghan agriculture, irrigation, and livestock.
They also explored the idea of organizing joint exhibitions to market agricultural products, increasing agricultural investments in Afghanistan by Iranian investors, enhancing cooperation in importing and exporting agricultural goods, reducing tariffs on Afghan agricultural products, and facilitating the transportation of Afghan agricultural products through Iran to various destinations.
Minister Mohammad Ali Nikbakht and his accompanying Iranian officials assured Baradar’s delegation of comprehensive collaboration in these areas, affirming that the relevant agencies of both countries would work closely together to advance economic and trade cooperation.
Latest News
Pakistan ‘pressurising’ Afghanistan by deporting migrants: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the expulsion of immigrants from Pakistan is Islamabad’s way of humiliating Kabul.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said despite Kabul having shared its concerns about the forced deportation of migrants with military leaders and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, no action to suspend the decision has been taken.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan wants to put pressure on Kabul by deporting immigrants, but “they do not give in to anyone’s pressure”.
In a conversation with BBC, Muttaqi said that Pakistan’s decision to deport Afghan refugees and migrants is unilateral, although they have shared their concerns with the civil and military authorities of this country.
On the other hand, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said a large number of Afghans who were forced to leave Pakistan are facing severe problems and dangers.
Meanwhile, according to statistics, thousands of people return to the country from Pakistan every day.
According to the latest statistics, 174,000 people have returned through Torkham, Gholam Khan, and Angoor Ada crossings and about 45,000 others have returned to the country through the Chaman-Spinboldak crossings.
Blast hits commuter bus in Kabul, 7 killed, 20 injured
Tahawol: Pakistan pressurizing Afghanistan by deporting migrants
Saar: Deputy PM’s meeting with Iran’s cabinet ministers discussed
Industrialists pledge 40,000 jobs for returning refugees
Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Tahawol: Pakistan pressurizing Afghanistan by deporting migrants
Saar: Deputy PM’s meeting with Iran’s cabinet ministers discussed
Tahawol: Acting government’s delegation trip to Iran discussed
Saar: Warning to Pakistan over eviction of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s call for secure & stable Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Moscow denies link to Fair Russia meeting on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services for Afghan returnees at crossings
-
World4 days ago
US seeks pauses in war as Israeli troops encircle Gaza City
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy for first time ever
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan speeds up Afghans’ repatriation after deadline expires
-
Climate Change4 days ago
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan offers 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students