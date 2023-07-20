EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2023)

The European Union has allocated 7.6 million euros to address the effects of climate change and food insecurity in Afghanistan.

The fund was allocated to a project managed by Afghanaid to address the deeply concerning levels of food insecurity affecting vulnerable communities through support to farmers and their needs, the improvement of food production, and the restoration of unirrigated land in the provinces of Badakhshan, Daykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan, and Takhar, the EU said in a statement on Thursday.

It said that food insecurity is widespread in Afghanistan, and women, youth and households with a disabled household member are particularly affected. 17.2 million Afghans experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in April 2023. Afghanistan is also particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and ranks among the countries most affected by ecological threats including droughts, floods, and increasing temperatures.

To address food insecurity among vulnerable communities, the EU financial contribution of € 7.6 million will allow Afghanaid and its partners to provide a comprehensive support programme to secure the basic necessities of rural Afghans, provide income generation opportunities, and to support communities to apply climate-smart agriculture techniques and restore agricultural land for food production, the EU said.

“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people in local communities, such as families headed by women that cannot meet their basic needs. We welcome this partnership with Afghanaid, a long-standing actor engaged in Afghanistan,” Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires said.

“At a time when so many Afghans do not have enough to eat, it is critical that more is done to enable vulnerable households to grow more food, and strengthen and diversify their incomes. This is especially crucial for people with disabilities, who are disproportionately affected by the present crisis. Afghanaid is committed to making a real and sustainable change to the lives of the people it is supporting,” Charles Davy, Managing Director of Afghanaid, said.