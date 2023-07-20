Latest News
Efforts underway to develop economic ties between Kabul and Islamabad: TDAP
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) says efforts are underway to expand economic and trade relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, chief executive officer of (TDAP) made the remarks at Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair which was held in Kabul this week.
Motiwala said his country is trying to increase the export of coal from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the import of cement from Pakistan to Afghanistan.
He added that in the last two years, the volume of trade between Kabul and Islamabad has increased to $2.4 billion and this trend is expanding.
“We are trying to expand the economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and now the volume of annual exchanges between the two countries reaches 2.4 billion dollars,” said Motiwala.
Officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said that there has been a significant increase in trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the last two years.
Members of ACCI meanwhile say that 80 percent of the previous problems with Pakistan have been solved, but new problems have arisen, one of which is that the Central Bank of Pakistan has imposed new restrictions on the transfer of money by Afghan businessmen.
IEA and Pakistan officials have repeatedly emphasized the expansion of commercial cooperation between the two countries, but political and security issues have a negative impact on commercial relations from time to time.
Latest News
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
The European Union has allocated 7.6 million euros to address the effects of climate change and food insecurity in Afghanistan.
The fund was allocated to a project managed by Afghanaid to address the deeply concerning levels of food insecurity affecting vulnerable communities through support to farmers and their needs, the improvement of food production, and the restoration of unirrigated land in the provinces of Badakhshan, Daykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan, and Takhar, the EU said in a statement on Thursday.
It said that food insecurity is widespread in Afghanistan, and women, youth and households with a disabled household member are particularly affected. 17.2 million Afghans experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in April 2023. Afghanistan is also particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and ranks among the countries most affected by ecological threats including droughts, floods, and increasing temperatures.
To address food insecurity among vulnerable communities, the EU financial contribution of € 7.6 million will allow Afghanaid and its partners to provide a comprehensive support programme to secure the basic necessities of rural Afghans, provide income generation opportunities, and to support communities to apply climate-smart agriculture techniques and restore agricultural land for food production, the EU said.
“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people in local communities, such as families headed by women that cannot meet their basic needs. We welcome this partnership with Afghanaid, a long-standing actor engaged in Afghanistan,” Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires said.
“At a time when so many Afghans do not have enough to eat, it is critical that more is done to enable vulnerable households to grow more food, and strengthen and diversify their incomes. This is especially crucial for people with disabilities, who are disproportionately affected by the present crisis. Afghanaid is committed to making a real and sustainable change to the lives of the people it is supporting,” Charles Davy, Managing Director of Afghanaid, said.
Latest News
US would have invaded Afghanistan even without bin Laden: IEA’s deputy PM
The United States would invade Afghanistan even if al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden left the country, Maulavi Abdul Kabir, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday.
“It was the zeal of our Amir-ul-Mominin that he didn’t leave something that would taunt us, which would be handing over a Muslim to infidels. But we should understand that even if that Muslim voluntarily left the country, US and NATO would certainly invade Afghanistan,” Abdul Kabir said addressing a gathering of local elders.
He said that the IEA has made great achievements in the past two years and the economy is improving and that the IEA wants good relations with the international community.
“We don’t want Afghanistan to be in confrontation with the world. Our policy is that Afghanistan remains peaceful, that we rebuild our country and strengthen our political system,” Abdul Kabir said.
“But we will never forego our Islamic and national values,” he added.
The official said that the IEA has official representatives in 16 countries.
He said that some major countries will soon expand relations with Afghanistan and export enough oil and gas to significantly reduce prices.
Kabir also said that a certain country which builds aircrafts and tanks has also offered to train Afghan technicians.
Latest News
British MP Tobias Ellwood deletes video ‘lauding’ IEA in Afghanistan
British MP Tobias Ellwood has expressed regret and deleted a video on Twitter in which he praised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for tackling opium and corruption after he faced criticism from fellow MPs.
Ellwood, who is chairman of defense committee in the UK’s parliament, conceded that the “video could be done better.”
The MP told TalkTV: “It’s important to put your hand up and acknowledge errors, however well intentioned.
“I stand up, I speak my mind. I try and find solutions especially on the international stage, and I’m very, very sorry that my reflection of my visit could have been much better worded and have been taken out of context.”
Ellwood added: “I’ll be very clear the last couple of days have probably been the most miserable as a Member of Parliament. I got it wrong.”
Earlier, Mark Francois, another British MP said that his colleague should be “very careful” in expressing his views if he wanted to remain as chair of the committee.
He described the video as “utterly bizarre”, arguing it was “lauding the Taliban’s (IEA) management of the country”.
Ellwood has been urging the British government to reopen its embassy in Kabul so that progressive improvements for girls’ education can be encouraged “incrementally”.
In his video, he claimed that security in Afghanistan had “vastly improved” since the IEA had returned to power, “corruption is down” and the opium trade has “all but disappeared”.
The video was posted also by IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
