EU cannot help Afghanistan without reopening girls’ schools

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2022)

The deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan, warns of cutting off EU’s aid to Afghanistan if girls’ schools above the sixth grade are not reopened.

Arnout Pauwels, said Sunday, in an interview with Radio Killid, that the issue of opening girls’ schools is vital for Afghanistan: “The issue of girls’ schools in Afghanistan is a vital and necessary issue in the current situation. Logic dictates that we cannot continue our aid unless girls’ schools are opened.

“Currently, Afghanistan is the only country in the world that prevents girls from going to school with special policies.”

Pauwels described the existence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the late leader of al-Qaeda and his killing by America, as a deep shock for the European Union, but said this issue did not affect the European Union’s aid.

He emphasized that Afghanistan cannot successfully overcome the current crisis without the help of the international community.

“It was a deep shock, probably according to our procedure, everyone needs help.”

We tried to continue our contributions under the circumstances, he said.

Contrary to the claims of some, Afghanistan is not a special geography that can continue on its own, he said.

Pauwels mission as the deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan has recently ended after seven years.