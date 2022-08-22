Latest News
EU cannot help Afghanistan without reopening girls’ schools
The deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan, warns of cutting off EU’s aid to Afghanistan if girls’ schools above the sixth grade are not reopened.
Arnout Pauwels, said Sunday, in an interview with Radio Killid, that the issue of opening girls’ schools is vital for Afghanistan: “The issue of girls’ schools in Afghanistan is a vital and necessary issue in the current situation. Logic dictates that we cannot continue our aid unless girls’ schools are opened.
“Currently, Afghanistan is the only country in the world that prevents girls from going to school with special policies.”
Pauwels described the existence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the late leader of al-Qaeda and his killing by America, as a deep shock for the European Union, but said this issue did not affect the European Union’s aid.
He emphasized that Afghanistan cannot successfully overcome the current crisis without the help of the international community.
“It was a deep shock, probably according to our procedure, everyone needs help.”
We tried to continue our contributions under the circumstances, he said.
Contrary to the claims of some, Afghanistan is not a special geography that can continue on its own, he said.
Pauwels mission as the deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan has recently ended after seven years.
US commits to Afghan asset talks
US President Joe Biden’s administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign-held assets despite late al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul and foot-dragging by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Afghan central bank, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.
The decision to pursue the initiative to help stabilize Afghanistan’s collapsed economy underscores growing concern in Washington over a humanitarian crisis as the United Nations warns that nearly half the country’s 40 million people face “acute hunger” as winter approaches, Reuters reported.
At the core of the US-led effort, as Reuters reported last month, is a plan to transfer billions in foreign-held Afghan central bank assets into a proposed Swiss-based trust fund.
Disbursements would be made with the help of an international board and bypass the IEA, many of whose leaders are under US and UN sanctions.
US State Department and Treasury officials told independent analysts at an August 11 briefing – 12 days after a CIA drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri on a balcony of his Kabul safehouse – they will pursue the talks despite frustration with the pace, two sources said on condition of anonymity, Reuters reported.
The IEA and Afghan central bank are not acting swiftly, a US official said, according to one source.
The State Department declined to comment on the briefing.
A knowledgeable US source who requested anonymity confirmed the briefing’s substance, Reuters reported.
“The strike did not change the US government’s commitment to setting up the international trust fund” and it is “working with the same speed and alacrity as before the strike,” said the US source.
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Logar floods
Logar provincial officials said Sunday early indications are at least 20 people have died, 30 are injured and four are missing in flash floods in Khushi district.
According to them, more than 3,000 houses, thousands of acres of agricultural land and gardens were also destroyed.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Meteorological Department forecast Sunday the possibility of heavy rains with thunder and lightning storms, flash floods and relatively strong winds in the provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Baghlan, Parwan, Bamyan, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Logar, and Paktia.
Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan, Daikundi and Kandahar will also likely get heavy rain over the next two days. The weather office said between 15 and 40 mm can be expected.
The Meteorological Department also forecast strong winds, with dust, the speed of which is expected to be between 20 and 60 kilometers per hour in Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces.
MoFA Calls on UNSC not to use sanctions as means of pressure on IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the UN Security Council not to use sanctions and prohibitions as a means of pressure on the IEA.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that according to the Doha Agreement, all restrictions and sanctions against IEA officials should be removed and that the actions of the West will cause a rift between Afghanistan and the West instead of encouraging diplomacy and interaction.
“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate urges the United Nations Security Council to not to use sanctions as a means of pressure on the [IEA],” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA.
“According to the Doha agreement, all restrictions should be removed from the officials of the Islamic Emirate.”
MoFA has warned that the measures of the West against Afghanistan, which are fueled by “some fanatic circles”, will cause Afghanistan to take a tough stance against these actions.
This comes after the UNSC decided against lifting travel bans imposed on IEA officials. But the latest proposal that the United States has put on the table is to allow only six officials of the Islamic Emirate to travel to Qatar for diplomatic reasons.
“Other members said that restrictions and prohibitions should be maintained until the Taliban (EA) rulers change their behavior and to fulfill their commitments and those who want to cancel the bans or extend them should understand that the international community has its own principles and standards that must be respected,” said Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesman.
In the meantime, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN wants the international community to start a new chapter of relations with the new government of Afghanistan
“I say the most important thing for the international world is that Afghanistan is in the hands of Afghan people; there might be a different view but as we see it the country is at a critical stage, and they have made certain progress in many areas,” said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.
“We hope that the Afghan government will also take decisive actions in fighting against the terrorism; we also hope that with the help of regional countries, there will be more progress for economic development in Afghanistan.”
In 2011, the UN Security Council sanctioned 135 officials of the Islamic Emirate through a resolution, as a result of which their assets were coded and a ban was imposed on their travel. But then the travel ban of 15 senior members of the Islamic Emirate was waived so that they could meet and talk with officials of other countries outside of Afghanistan.
