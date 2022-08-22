Latest News
IEA orders shopkeepers in Kabul to attend congregational prayers
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has ordered shopkeepers in some areas in the Afghan capital Kabul to attend congregational prayers in mosques five times a day.
Officials of the ministry confirmed the move during a press conference as part of government’s accountability program.
Authorities have also warned against singing or playing songs in ceremonies.
“The letter has been announced to PD 7 and shopkeepers have been asked not to lease musical instruments to anyone,” said Akif Muhajir, a spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
At the conference, officials also said that more than 800 people who were underage or drug-addicted or having an appearance not conforming to Sharia were removed from the ranks of security forces.
“We worked to purge underage and corrupt people from the ranks of the Islamic Emirate forces,” said Abdul Rahman Munir, military deputy of the ministry of virtue and vice.
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is one of IEA’s key institutions. It has around 8,000 rules-enforcement officers.
Latest News
IEA bans import of low-quality oil
Herat customs officials at Islam Qala border say that they have stopped dozens of tankers carrying low-quality oil in the past few months, adding that the import of low-quality oil has been completely banned.
According to Islam Qala officials, tankers carrying petroleum products are tested daily for quality at this border crossing and only then are the vehicles allowed to enter the country.
The Herat Police Command’s Serious Crimes Department emphasized that serious action will be taken against those who continue to import fuel and low-quality food.
The oil that is being imported to the country from Iran is checked by the Standards Department and is fully tested by the facilities and devices we have; therefore, if the test result is negative, tankers will not be allowed to enter, said Shafiqullah Samim, deputy of Herat’s Islam Qala Customs.
“Last week, 80 oil tankers entered the market, but we will not allow them to enter the market until the center gives permission.”
However, Herat Police Command’s serious crime management unit has recently taken the issue of low-quality oil imports seriously, and in the past few months, more than ten tankers carrying low-quality oil have been refused entry.
“We have general supervision over all economic resources such as ports, customs and airports, and we pursue bribery, embezzlement, and abuse cases, and after careful evaluation, we forward the files of the offenders to the justice and judicial centers,” said Qari Abdulbasit Saeed, an employee of Herat’s serious crime management unit.
On the other hand, some residents of Herat have welcomed this decision of the local officials of this province, saying that the goal of improving the environment and preventing air pollution is needed to prevent the import of low-quality oil.
“Low-quality oils are introduced into the country’s markets, which unfortunately destroys the environment and harms motor vehicles and motorcycles,” said Aziziullah Seddiqi, a Herat resident.
Previously, Herat Police Command’s serious crime management unit identified and seized hundreds of tons of low-quality oil inside the city, and also blocked the gate of an oil refinery.
Latest News
EU cannot help Afghanistan without reopening girls’ schools
The deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan, warns of cutting off EU’s aid to Afghanistan if girls’ schools above the sixth grade are not reopened.
Arnout Pauwels, said Sunday, in an interview with Radio Killid, that the issue of opening girls’ schools is vital for Afghanistan: “The issue of girls’ schools in Afghanistan is a vital and necessary issue in the current situation. Logic dictates that we cannot continue our aid unless girls’ schools are opened.
“Currently, Afghanistan is the only country in the world that prevents girls from going to school with special policies.”
Pauwels described the existence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the late leader of al-Qaeda and his killing by America, as a deep shock for the European Union, but said this issue did not affect the European Union’s aid.
He emphasized that Afghanistan cannot successfully overcome the current crisis without the help of the international community.
“It was a deep shock, probably according to our procedure, everyone needs help.”
We tried to continue our contributions under the circumstances, he said.
Contrary to the claims of some, Afghanistan is not a special geography that can continue on its own, he said.
Pauwels mission as the deputy head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan has recently ended after seven years.
Latest News
US commits to Afghan asset talks
US President Joe Biden’s administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign-held assets despite late al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul and foot-dragging by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Afghan central bank, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.
The decision to pursue the initiative to help stabilize Afghanistan’s collapsed economy underscores growing concern in Washington over a humanitarian crisis as the United Nations warns that nearly half the country’s 40 million people face “acute hunger” as winter approaches, Reuters reported.
At the core of the US-led effort, as Reuters reported last month, is a plan to transfer billions in foreign-held Afghan central bank assets into a proposed Swiss-based trust fund.
Disbursements would be made with the help of an international board and bypass the IEA, many of whose leaders are under US and UN sanctions.
US State Department and Treasury officials told independent analysts at an August 11 briefing – 12 days after a CIA drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri on a balcony of his Kabul safehouse – they will pursue the talks despite frustration with the pace, two sources said on condition of anonymity, Reuters reported.
The IEA and Afghan central bank are not acting swiftly, a US official said, according to one source.
The State Department declined to comment on the briefing.
A knowledgeable US source who requested anonymity confirmed the briefing’s substance, Reuters reported.
“The strike did not change the US government’s commitment to setting up the international trust fund” and it is “working with the same speed and alacrity as before the strike,” said the US source.
