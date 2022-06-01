Latest News
EU says Afghan girls must return to school and women must continue to work
With the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) increasing restrictions on women and the closure of Afghan girls’ secondary and high schools, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan said Wednesday girls should return to school and women should continue to work.
Tomas Niklasson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the situation in Afghanistan was discussed at a meeting hosted by Kazakhstan.
In addition to the EU Special Representative, officials from Central Asia and Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, also attended the meeting.
“Women and girls must be able to attend school, work and participate fully in public life. We acknowledged initiatives by the international community to address challenges facing the Afghan economy and reiterated the importance of regional stability and of continued dialogue,” Niklasson tweeted.
Although more than nine months have passed since the IEA took over Afghanistan, the gates of high schools are still closed to female students.
Since the IEA took control of Afghanistan, female employees, with the exception of a few departments, have been barred from going to government offices. The IEA has also imposed several new restrictions on women.
Meanwhile, US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West says former politicians do not see the continuation of war and conflict in Afghanistan’s favor and suggest creating a political process to reach a single understanding for a solution to the crisis.
West, who recently met with political figures, women representatives, and civil society in a number of Central Asian countries, Turkey, and India, said the United States supports Afghanistan’s pursuit of lasting peace and stability through understanding and diplomatic means.
“Leaders I heard from this weekend believe violence is not a good path for Afghan people, prefer and are eager to engage in political process. But very frustrated that no such process is underway,” West tweeted.
The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights has also met with a number of Afghans, including women activists in Istanbul, Turkey.
The IEA has meanwhile said that decisions on Afghanistan will be made by the government in agreement with the people and other parties, and that the Islamic Emirate is ready to carry this out.
IEA drafting a plan for grand assembly
The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is drafting a plan to hold a grand assembly, an official said Wednesday.
Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA, said that the plan would be made public once it is finalized and approved by the government’s leadership.
“The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is working on plan to call an Afghan assembly for consultation and exchange of views on certain issues,” Samangani said.
Some political analysts believe that holding a Loya Jirga would help address the existing problems in Afghanistan and would pave the way for recognition of the IEA.
“The upcoming Loya Jirga would put an end to political and economic problems because it would be a real Loya Jirga, not symbolic like some in the past,” said Ajmal Salar, a political analyst.
Some politicians have meanwhile called for intra-Afghan talks to set the agenda for the Loya Jirga.
“If an agenda is to be set for the Loya Jirga, an intra-Afghan conference should be called… it would make the job easy, the Jirga would be held in a better manner and the results would also be positive,” said Moeen Gul Samkanai, head of Rights and Justice political party.
Experts also believe that such gatherings could be effective only when government considers solutions proposed by economic and political experts.
UK PM discusses trade, Ukraine and Afghanistan with Pakistan PM Sharif
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for the first time since the prime minister’s election last month to discuss a range of topics, including bilateral trade and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to news reports, Downing Street said the call between the leaders on Monday evening focused on regional and international affairs, including the role of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan, Mark Eastwood.
Johnson also thanked Pakistan for help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the collapse of the former government.
“The Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for their help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban (IEA) takeover of Kabul. The leaders welcomed ongoing cooperation and committed to work together to support a more peaceful and tolerant Afghanistan, noting the importance of ensuring girls can go to school.”
Islamabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan agree to extend ceasefire
Pakistani authorities and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have agreed to extend the current ceasefire for an indefinite time period until peace talks, being held in Kabul, conclude.
The talks, facilitated by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have resulted in the extension of the ceasefire between the Pakistan government and TTP on two occasions.
Talks between the two parties are being moderated by Haqqani Network chief Sirajuddin Haqqani.
In contrast to previous failed negotiations, the Pakistan government delegation expressed and demonstrated its seriousness this time, as it agreed to some of TTP demands, which would work better towards confidence-building measures for formal and more structured negotiations.
