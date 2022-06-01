IEA drafting a plan for grand assembly

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2022)

The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is drafting a plan to hold a grand assembly, an official said Wednesday.

Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA, said that the plan would be made public once it is finalized and approved by the government’s leadership.

“The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is working on plan to call an Afghan assembly for consultation and exchange of views on certain issues,” Samangani said.

Some political analysts believe that holding a Loya Jirga would help address the existing problems in Afghanistan and would pave the way for recognition of the IEA.

“The upcoming Loya Jirga would put an end to political and economic problems because it would be a real Loya Jirga, not symbolic like some in the past,” said Ajmal Salar, a political analyst.

Some politicians have meanwhile called for intra-Afghan talks to set the agenda for the Loya Jirga.

“If an agenda is to be set for the Loya Jirga, an intra-Afghan conference should be called… it would make the job easy, the Jirga would be held in a better manner and the results would also be positive,” said Moeen Gul Samkanai, head of Rights and Justice political party.

Experts also believe that such gatherings could be effective only when government considers solutions proposed by economic and political experts.