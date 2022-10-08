Explosion injures three in Kabul: officials

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2022)

As a result of an explosion in Kabul’s Dewan Begi area PD5 Saturday morning, three civilians were injured, sources said.

Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman confirmed the blast in a tweet, saying it was due to a mine placed in a roadside flowerpot.

“According to initial information, three civilians were injured due to the blast that was embedded in a flowerpot,” Zadran said.

Kabul police spokesman meanwhile said that attempts are underway to arrest the preparators of the incident.

“Security forces are trying to find the preparators of the blast and will bring them to justice,” he said.

The blast reportedly targeted a mini-bus carrying civilians.

Eyewitnesses said that the wounded have been taken to Barya Hospital close to the targeted area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.