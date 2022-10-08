Passport distribution stops in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2022)

The General Directorate of Passport has recently said in an announcement that the process of distributing passport in Kabul is stopped until a series of technical problems in the printing machines are completed.

The Directorate of Passport said Friday that this department intends to bring a series of positive changes in the technical systems and equipment of this department in order to improve the process of providing services and speeding up the working procedures for the passport applicants.

“Since four to five thousand passport volumes are printed and distributed to respected applicants at the central passport office daily, printing machines and other technical devices have lost their efficiency over time and need to be repaired,” the announcement said.

The repair process of these devices will take some time and it is needed to stop the services of distributing passport to the applicants until it is completed, the announcement added.

In the meantime, this department has asked the applicants not to visit the General Directorate of Passport until the next announcement which will be published through its website and the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

