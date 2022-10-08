Latest News
Passport distribution stops in Kabul
The General Directorate of Passport has recently said in an announcement that the process of distributing passport in Kabul is stopped until a series of technical problems in the printing machines are completed.
The Directorate of Passport said Friday that this department intends to bring a series of positive changes in the technical systems and equipment of this department in order to improve the process of providing services and speeding up the working procedures for the passport applicants.
“Since four to five thousand passport volumes are printed and distributed to respected applicants at the central passport office daily, printing machines and other technical devices have lost their efficiency over time and need to be repaired,” the announcement said.
The repair process of these devices will take some time and it is needed to stop the services of distributing passport to the applicants until it is completed, the announcement added.
In the meantime, this department has asked the applicants not to visit the General Directorate of Passport until the next announcement which will be published through its website and the Ministry of Interior Affairs.
The passport department however has asked the applicants not to visit this administration until the next notice.
Explosion injures three in Kabul: officials
As a result of an explosion in Kabul’s Dewan Begi area PD5 Saturday morning, three civilians were injured, sources said.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman confirmed the blast in a tweet, saying it was due to a mine placed in a roadside flowerpot.
“According to initial information, three civilians were injured due to the blast that was embedded in a flowerpot,” Zadran said.
Kabul police spokesman meanwhile said that attempts are underway to arrest the preparators of the incident.
“Security forces are trying to find the preparators of the blast and will bring them to justice,” he said.
The blast reportedly targeted a mini-bus carrying civilians.
Eyewitnesses said that the wounded have been taken to Barya Hospital close to the targeted area.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.
Afghanistan like Ukraine needs international community’s support: Pakistan FM
Afghanistan like Ukraine needs the international community’s support, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference with German foreign minister in Berlin, Bhutto Zardari said that the 40 million people in Afghanistan are facing a “grave” humanitarian situation.
”The international community needs to work together to help the people of Afghanistan avoid a complete economic collapse and the subsequent repercussions of such devastation, which would include an exodus of refugees and an impact on law, order and stability not only in my region, but also have a little bit internationally,” Bhutto Zardari said.
The diplomat also stressed on the importance of the international community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
On the evacuation from Afghanistan, Bilawal said that Pakistan managed to evacuate a large number of people not only from Germany but 42 different countries of the world.
“We did initially receive positive cooperation [from the IEA] on this front but the difficulties we face now we would be able to address with further engagement with the Afghan interim government (IEA),” Bhutto Zardari said. “At the end of the day, there is an interim government in Afghanistan (IEA) that we have to engage if we want to see results in this and other areas. By and large, getting people out of Afghanistan has been a positive story and we hope that it can conclude on a positive note,” he added.
Bhutto Zardari also hoped that “the Afghan authorities will be responsive to the expectations of the Afghan community regarding respect for human rights, inclusivity, and to take effective actions against terrorism.”
Peace is only option to end all conflicts in Afghanistan: Qaisari
The former police chief of Qaisar district of Faryab province considers peace to be the only option to end problems and conflicts in Afghanistan.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News broadcast on Friday, Nizamuddin Qaisari said that the full support of the people for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) depends on the equal treatment of all sections of the country, and on allowing women and girls to work and educate.
Qaisari sees the reason behind the fall of the Republic as dissatisfaction of the people, and the presence of mafia in the leadership of the previous government.
He also called on the IEA to make good decisions to form a better system.
“The Republic system was the puppet of outsiders, and Ashraf Ghani and his deputies were mafia. I am happy for its collapse,” Qaisari said.
Qaisari also called on the IEA to make good decisions to form a better system.
“The current system is Islamic, and I call on the leader of the Islamic Emirate to form a better government,” he said.
Qaisari said that he was always victim of conspiracies, and after being released from prison, he was banned by Ashraf Ghani from traveling abroad, and was under house arrest until the establishment of the Islamic Emirate.
“I was the victim of conspiracies of Ashraf Ghani’s government and his team. I was suppressed by them. I was imprisoned. Ashraf Ghani barred me from travelling abroad,” Qaisari told Ariana News.
Besides calling for the return of Afghan personalities abroad, he also said that the cause of all the problems in Afghanistan is Pakistan.
According to him, Afghanistan would never face such problems if Pakistan was a good neighbor.
