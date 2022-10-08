Afghanistan like Ukraine needs international community’s support: Pakistan FM

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2022)

Afghanistan like Ukraine needs the international community’s support, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference with German foreign minister in Berlin, Bhutto Zardari said that the 40 million people in Afghanistan are facing a “grave” humanitarian situation.

”The international community needs to work together to help the people of Afghanistan avoid a complete economic collapse and the subsequent repercussions of such devastation, which would include an exodus of refugees and an impact on law, order and stability not only in my region, but also have a little bit internationally,” Bhutto Zardari said.

The diplomat also stressed on the importance of the international community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

On the evacuation from Afghanistan, Bilawal said that Pakistan managed to evacuate a large number of people not only from Germany but 42 different countries of the world.

“We did initially receive positive cooperation [from the IEA] on this front but the difficulties we face now we would be able to address with further engagement with the Afghan interim government (IEA),” Bhutto Zardari said. “At the end of the day, there is an interim government in Afghanistan (IEA) that we have to engage if we want to see results in this and other areas. By and large, getting people out of Afghanistan has been a positive story and we hope that it can conclude on a positive note,” he added.

Bhutto Zardari also hoped that “the Afghan authorities will be responsive to the expectations of the Afghan community regarding respect for human rights, inclusivity, and to take effective actions against terrorism.”