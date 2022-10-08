Latest News
Peace is only option to end all conflicts in Afghanistan: Qaisari
The former police chief of Qaisar district of Faryab province considers peace to be the only option to end problems and conflicts in Afghanistan.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News broadcast on Friday, Nizamuddin Qaisari said that the full support of the people for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) depends on the equal treatment of all sections of the country, and on allowing women and girls to work and educate.
Qaisari sees the reason behind the fall of the Republic as dissatisfaction of the people, and the presence of mafia in the leadership of the previous government.
He also called on the IEA to make good decisions to form a better system.
“The Republic system was the puppet of outsiders, and Ashraf Ghani and his deputies were mafia. I am happy for its collapse,” Qaisari said.
“The current system is Islamic, and I call on the leader of the Islamic Emirate to form a better government,” he said.
Qaisari said that he was always victim of conspiracies, and after being released from prison, he was banned by Ashraf Ghani from traveling abroad, and was under house arrest until the establishment of the Islamic Emirate.
“I was the victim of conspiracies of Ashraf Ghani’s government and his team. I was suppressed by them. I was imprisoned. Ashraf Ghani barred me from travelling abroad,” Qaisari told Ariana News.
Besides calling for the return of Afghan personalities abroad, he also said that the cause of all the problems in Afghanistan is Pakistan.
According to him, Afghanistan would never face such problems if Pakistan was a good neighbor.
IEA urges the world to end its ‘hostile stance’ towards Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Friday called on the international community to end its “hostile stance” towards Afghanistan after IEA seized power in August 2021 and asked it to stop “putting obstacles to the security, stability and economy” of the Central Asian country.
The IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the start of the US invasion that “Afghanistan is not a threat to any country nor should the territory be allowed to be used against any country”.
“On the contrary, other countries that adopt a hostile stance should not create obstacles to the security, stability and economic development of Afghanistan,” said Mujahid, who stressed that “the nation should thank Allah for having been saved from aggression and occupation and regain its independence.”
Mujahid denounced that the United States initiated the invasion “without authorization or logic” and said that “as a result of this cruel attack, the oppressed and defenseless Afghan people were deprived of a legitimate and accepted system”.
“20 years later, the brave people of Afghanistan were able to end the occupation and regain their freedom thanks to their efforts and their jihad,” Mujahid said.
He also said that the unity of our nation against American aggression was one of the factors of our victory.
“We won when we stood together against the occupation. We are one nation and we are proud of our unity,” Mujahid tweeted.
IEA spokesman says good news coming soon on girls’ education
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that there will be good news on girls’ education in the near future.
Mujahid said that progress has been made in resolving the issue of reopening of schools for girls above sixth grade.
In March, IEA backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
On the international community’s call for inclusive government, Mujahid said the current government is already inclusive as majority of former government employees are still in their jobs.
“By calling for inclusive government, some countries want to impose those who are not acceptable to people,” Mujahid said. “The current government is fully inclusive as it includes 80 percent of former government employees.”
Political experts call on IEA to maintain relations with the international community based on a positive engagement so that the existing challenges in Afghanistan could be addressed.
“We need to have positive messages to maintain relations with the international community and to facilitate political engagement with countries in the region and the world,” said Fazal Hadi Wazin, a political expert.
440 families receive Chinese humanitarian aid in Jawzjan
A total of 440 families received China-donated humanitarian assistance in Shiberghan city, the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province on Wednesday.
“Today we distribute the aid, including flour and rice, assisted by China to 440 needy families,” provincial head for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Sarajudin Saraji said, Xinhua reported.
Thanking China for sending the assistance, the official said that the package to each family includes 25 kg of rice.
Shafa Khan, who received the package, said the assistance “could be enough for 12 to 15 days for my family.”
Weeks ago, another batch of Chinese humanitarian supplies were distributed in other parts of Jawzjan province to some 400 needy families.
China also provided humanitarian assistance to the quake-affected and flood-affected people in the eastern Paktika and Khost provinces a couple of months ago.
