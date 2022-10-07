IEA urges the world to end its ‘hostile stance’ towards Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Friday called on the international community to end its “hostile stance” towards Afghanistan after IEA seized power in August 2021 and asked it to stop “putting obstacles to the security, stability and economy” of the Central Asian country.

The IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the start of the US invasion that “Afghanistan is not a threat to any country nor should the territory be allowed to be used against any country”.

“On the contrary, other countries that adopt a hostile stance should not create obstacles to the security, stability and economic development of Afghanistan,” said Mujahid, who stressed that “the nation should thank Allah for having been saved from aggression and occupation and regain its independence.”

Mujahid denounced that the United States initiated the invasion “without authorization or logic” and said that “as a result of this cruel attack, the oppressed and defenseless Afghan people were deprived of a legitimate and accepted system”.

“20 years later, the brave people of Afghanistan were able to end the occupation and regain their freedom thanks to their efforts and their jihad,” Mujahid said.

He also said that the unity of our nation against American aggression was one of the factors of our victory.

“We won when we stood together against the occupation. We are one nation and we are proud of our unity,” Mujahid tweeted.