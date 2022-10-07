IEA spokesman says good news coming soon on girls’ education

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that there will be good news on girls’ education in the near future.

Mujahid said that progress has been made in resolving the issue of reopening of schools for girls above sixth grade.

In March, IEA backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

On the international community’s call for inclusive government, Mujahid said the current government is already inclusive as majority of former government employees are still in their jobs.

“By calling for inclusive government, some countries want to impose those who are not acceptable to people,” Mujahid said. “The current government is fully inclusive as it includes 80 percent of former government employees.”

Political experts call on IEA to maintain relations with the international community based on a positive engagement so that the existing challenges in Afghanistan could be addressed.

“We need to have positive messages to maintain relations with the international community and to facilitate political engagement with countries in the region and the world,” said Fazal Hadi Wazin, a political expert.