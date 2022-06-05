Business
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Pakistan says its exports to Afghanistan have dropped and imports sharply increased in the current financial year, leading to a bilateral trade balance for the first time in favor of the war-torn neighbor, VOA reported.
This comes after Pakistan implemented trade-related concessions for Afghanistan earlier this year in a bit to help it overcome humanitarian and economic crises.
VOA reported that in the 11 months of the current financial year, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped to around $700 million from more than $900 million last year, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry in Islamabad said.
According to the report, the change is attributed mainly to increased purchases of Afghan coal and good quality cotton by Pakistan in recent months.
The spokesperson said that imports from Afghanistan have increased to more than $700 million from $550 million last year.
The decline in Pakistani exports is attributed to U.S. sanctions on the interim Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, the absence of banking channels and non-availability of dollars in Afghanistan, as well as a drop in demand for certain Pakistani goods, VOA reported.
Business
World Bank and ARTF approve three emergency projects totaling $793 million
The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) Management Committee and the World Bank this week approved three projects totaling $793 million that will provide urgent and essential food, livelihood, and health services to the people of Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the World Bank, all three projects will be implemented off-budget out of the interim government’s control, through United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations. The activities are coordinated with other multilateral and bilateral funding pledges for Afghanistan, the statement read.
“These projects are designed to help women and girls benefit from project activities. Entry criteria, including the principles of equitable access for women, must be met and funds will be released in two tranches to provide the opportunity for ARTF donors to review progress on the ground and assess whether announced policies of the interim administration continue to allow the participation of women.
“All three projects also have internal fiduciary control and independent monitoring arrangements to ensure that funds are utilized for their intended purposes,” the statement noted.
The Afghanistan Emergency Food Security Project will help in the production of food crops for smallholder Afghan farmers and prevent the further deterioration of food security.
A total amount of $195 million will be released in two tranches: $150 million and $45 million, the World Bank said.
The second project, the Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods Project will help provide short-term livelihood opportunities and deliver urgent essential services in rural and urban areas.
According to the World Bank, the project aims to provide livelihood and income opportunities for one million households in 6,450 rural communities across Afghanistan and the cities of Bamiyan, Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, and Mazar-e-Sharif.
Women and vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and internally displaced people, will receive special assistance, the World Bank’s statement read.
A total amount of $265 million will be released in two tranches: $100 million and $165 million.
The third project, the Afghanistan Health Emergency Response Project will increase the utilization and quality of essential health services in Afghanistan.
This project aims to deliver basic health, nutrition, and COVID-19 services in partnership with national and international service providers, in more than 2,300 health facilities nationwide.
Among the other expected results, the project will help two million children to be fully immunized and more than 1.2 million women will give birth at the health facilities.
A total amount of $333 million will be released in two tranches.
Business
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
Heavy storms, following a severe drought, in Kandahar province have caused widespread damage to local fruit crops this year, officials from the provincial chamber of commerce report.
According to Kandahar Chamber of Commerce officials, fruit trees, including apricots, plums, peaches and others, have been badly damaged, reducing their summer yield.
Officials said farmers sell their produce to local markets around the country and export abroad.
However, this year, their harvests have been reduced significantly which has become a cause for concern.
Fruit farmers in the province have appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and international organizations to work together to help resolve the problem. They said if this is not done soon, crops will suffer irreparable damage.
Business
Da Afghanistan Bank receives $900 million in cash aid to date
Officials at Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, announced Wednesday that nearly $900 million in humanitarian cash aid has been sent to Afghanistan since the collapse of the former government.
According to Bakhtar News Agency, Mohammad Saber Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, said: “Thanks to the series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, 30 cash packages have reached the country so far, totaling 889 million and 600 thousand US dollars.”
Momand said the bank has welcomed the move to help boost the banking sector but that officials have called on the international community to engage, cooperate and help the Afghan people in other areas as well.
Momand said that delivering humanitarian aid through the banking sector will create transparency and provide more facilities for delivering assistance to the people.
He also stressed that the arrival of foreign currency in the form of cash aid to Afghanistan has a significant impact on the AFN exchange rate and the stability of its value.
Two days ago, the central auctioned $12.5 million to improve the AFN’s value, rendering it at 88.85 Afghanis to the dollar.
