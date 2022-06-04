Business
World Bank and ARTF approve three emergency projects totaling $793 million
The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) Management Committee and the World Bank this week approved three projects totaling $793 million that will provide urgent and essential food, livelihood, and health services to the people of Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the World Bank, all three projects will be implemented off-budget out of the interim government’s control, through United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations. The activities are coordinated with other multilateral and bilateral funding pledges for Afghanistan, the statement read.
“These projects are designed to help women and girls benefit from project activities. Entry criteria, including the principles of equitable access for women, must be met and funds will be released in two tranches to provide the opportunity for ARTF donors to review progress on the ground and assess whether announced policies of the interim administration continue to allow the participation of women.
“All three projects also have internal fiduciary control and independent monitoring arrangements to ensure that funds are utilized for their intended purposes,” the statement noted.
The Afghanistan Emergency Food Security Project will help in the production of food crops for smallholder Afghan farmers and prevent the further deterioration of food security.
A total amount of $195 million will be released in two tranches: $150 million and $45 million, the World Bank said.
The second project, the Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods Project will help provide short-term livelihood opportunities and deliver urgent essential services in rural and urban areas.
According to the World Bank, the project aims to provide livelihood and income opportunities for one million households in 6,450 rural communities across Afghanistan and the cities of Bamiyan, Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, and Mazar-e-Sharif.
Women and vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and internally displaced people, will receive special assistance, the World Bank’s statement read.
A total amount of $265 million will be released in two tranches: $100 million and $165 million.
The third project, the Afghanistan Health Emergency Response Project will increase the utilization and quality of essential health services in Afghanistan.
This project aims to deliver basic health, nutrition, and COVID-19 services in partnership with national and international service providers, in more than 2,300 health facilities nationwide.
Among the other expected results, the project will help two million children to be fully immunized and more than 1.2 million women will give birth at the health facilities.
A total amount of $333 million will be released in two tranches.
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
Heavy storms, following a severe drought, in Kandahar province have caused widespread damage to local fruit crops this year, officials from the provincial chamber of commerce report.
According to Kandahar Chamber of Commerce officials, fruit trees, including apricots, plums, peaches and others, have been badly damaged, reducing their summer yield.
Officials said farmers sell their produce to local markets around the country and export abroad.
However, this year, their harvests have been reduced significantly which has become a cause for concern.
Fruit farmers in the province have appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and international organizations to work together to help resolve the problem. They said if this is not done soon, crops will suffer irreparable damage.
Da Afghanistan Bank receives $900 million in cash aid to date
Officials at Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, announced Wednesday that nearly $900 million in humanitarian cash aid has been sent to Afghanistan since the collapse of the former government.
According to Bakhtar News Agency, Mohammad Saber Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, said: “Thanks to the series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, 30 cash packages have reached the country so far, totaling 889 million and 600 thousand US dollars.”
Momand said the bank has welcomed the move to help boost the banking sector but that officials have called on the international community to engage, cooperate and help the Afghan people in other areas as well.
Momand said that delivering humanitarian aid through the banking sector will create transparency and provide more facilities for delivering assistance to the people.
He also stressed that the arrival of foreign currency in the form of cash aid to Afghanistan has a significant impact on the AFN exchange rate and the stability of its value.
Two days ago, the central auctioned $12.5 million to improve the AFN’s value, rendering it at 88.85 Afghanis to the dollar.
IEA stops coal trucks through Torkham to speed up fresh fruit exports
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday banned the movement of coal trucks through Torkham customs so as to ease traffic through the border crossing for trucks carrying fresh fruit.
According to a directive of the Ministry of Finance, coal trucks will no longer be allowed to pass through Torkham customs and will have to use alternate routes.
The move was taken to avoid spoilage of fresh fruits and traffic congestion on highway, the ministry said.
“Due to the fresh fruit season in Afghanistan and large quantities of fresh fruit being exported through Torkham customs, drivers of coal trucks have to export though Paktia, Paktika and Khost customs to avoid spoilage of these fruits and traffic congestion,” read the ministry’s statement.
Afghanistan has long yielded a wide variety of fruit and exports a huge amount to Pakistan every year.
So far in Afghanistan, ten types of apples, ten types of pomegranates, about 24 types of apricots, 18 types of grapes, about 15 types of cherries and 19 types of peaches have been identified in the country.
This comes after the IEA government said it has increased coal exports to Pakistan.
The IEA government, which is not recognized by the international community and cannot obtain foreign funding, has also increased its tax on coal exports, Deutsche Welle reported.
“Coal exports have increased because we have paved the way for traders,” Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the IEA’s finance ministry, told Reuters.
He added that 16 billion afghanis worth of coal had been exported from Afghanistan in the past six months, with three billion afghanis (about $33 million) coming from customs.
According to Deutsche Welle, Pakistani officials have not yet commented. But government sources say coal imports from Afghanistan have increased and up to 500,000 tonnes of coal may be purchased monthly from the neighboring country.
Pakistan currently imports about three-quarters of its coal from South Africa.
Last week Mansoor Ahmad Khan, ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, said in a tweet that he met with Haji Muhammad Rasool Totakhel the President of the Coal Union of Afghanistan to resolve logistic problems in transporting coal from Afghanistan to Pakistan.
“This is important for promoting trade and connectivity,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted.
