IEA calls on investors and businessmen to return to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2022)

The First Deputy Prime Minister has called on businessmen and investors to return to the country and invest in their homeland.

Speaking at the “New Spring International Public Exhibition and Industry Week Ceremony” on Sunday in Kabul, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar emphasized that security has been provided in the country more so than ever before and that there is no danger to investors’ lives.

“As servants of the people, we ask the businessmen and investors to return to their homeland and invest here. We will also protect their lives and property,” said Mullah Baradar.

The acting Minister of Trade and Industry also said that companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector.

“We are committed to helping more investors, and companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector,” said acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi.

“We promised to make it easy for all traders to come, and now it is time for all traders to invest in the country,” said Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Rahman Haqqani.

The Acting Minister of Economy also announced his support for domestic production and urged the people to use locally made products.

At this event, both male and female producers exhibited their products.

The expo comes amid concerted efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand trade so that the government can save the country from the dire economic situation.