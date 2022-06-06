Business
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
The Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Monday that 2,000 tonnes of Afghan cotton was recently exported from the province to Turkey and Iran.
The chamber says that in the past, Afghan cotton was exported only to Pakistan, but now new markets have opened up, which has provided employment opportunities for some people.
Afghan cotton is considered to be of very good quality and now, for the first time, cotton grown in Helmand and Kandahar is being exported to Turkey and Iran.
Kandahar chamber officials said this week they have exported 2,000 tonnes of cotton to Iran and Turkey in the past 10 day and that this could increase to 100,000 tonnes a year.
Cotton traders in Kandahar welcome the opening of the new markets and said this will improve the financial situation of farmers and provide jobs for many people.
Cotton exports have risen as traders say factories are still short of electricity. Cotton traders in Kandahar and Helmand provinces have urged the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Business
IEA calls on investors and businessmen to return to Afghanistan
The First Deputy Prime Minister has called on businessmen and investors to return to the country and invest in their homeland.
Speaking at the “New Spring International Public Exhibition and Industry Week Ceremony” on Sunday in Kabul, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar emphasized that security has been provided in the country more so than ever before and that there is no danger to investors’ lives.
“As servants of the people, we ask the businessmen and investors to return to their homeland and invest here. We will also protect their lives and property,” said Mullah Baradar.
The acting Minister of Trade and Industry also said that companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector.
“We are committed to helping more investors, and companies can invest up to $300 million in the mining sector,” said acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi.
“We promised to make it easy for all traders to come, and now it is time for all traders to invest in the country,” said Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Rahman Haqqani.
The Acting Minister of Economy also announced his support for domestic production and urged the people to use locally made products.
At this event, both male and female producers exhibited their products.
The expo comes amid concerted efforts by the Islamic Emirate to expand trade so that the government can save the country from the dire economic situation.
Business
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Pakistan says its exports to Afghanistan have dropped and imports sharply increased in the current financial year, leading to a bilateral trade balance for the first time in favor of the war-torn neighbor, VOA reported.
This comes after Pakistan implemented trade-related concessions for Afghanistan earlier this year in a bit to help it overcome humanitarian and economic crises.
VOA reported that in the 11 months of the current financial year, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped to around $700 million from more than $900 million last year, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry in Islamabad said.
According to the report, the change is attributed mainly to increased purchases of Afghan coal and good quality cotton by Pakistan in recent months.
The spokesperson said that imports from Afghanistan have increased to more than $700 million from $550 million last year.
The decline in Pakistani exports is attributed to U.S. sanctions on the interim Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, the absence of banking channels and non-availability of dollars in Afghanistan, as well as a drop in demand for certain Pakistani goods, VOA reported.
Business
World Bank and ARTF approve three emergency projects totaling $793 million
The Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) Management Committee and the World Bank this week approved three projects totaling $793 million that will provide urgent and essential food, livelihood, and health services to the people of Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the World Bank, all three projects will be implemented off-budget out of the interim government’s control, through United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations. The activities are coordinated with other multilateral and bilateral funding pledges for Afghanistan, the statement read.
“These projects are designed to help women and girls benefit from project activities. Entry criteria, including the principles of equitable access for women, must be met and funds will be released in two tranches to provide the opportunity for ARTF donors to review progress on the ground and assess whether announced policies of the interim administration continue to allow the participation of women.
“All three projects also have internal fiduciary control and independent monitoring arrangements to ensure that funds are utilized for their intended purposes,” the statement noted.
The Afghanistan Emergency Food Security Project will help in the production of food crops for smallholder Afghan farmers and prevent the further deterioration of food security.
A total amount of $195 million will be released in two tranches: $150 million and $45 million, the World Bank said.
The second project, the Afghanistan Community Resilience and Livelihoods Project will help provide short-term livelihood opportunities and deliver urgent essential services in rural and urban areas.
According to the World Bank, the project aims to provide livelihood and income opportunities for one million households in 6,450 rural communities across Afghanistan and the cities of Bamiyan, Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunduz, and Mazar-e-Sharif.
Women and vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and internally displaced people, will receive special assistance, the World Bank’s statement read.
A total amount of $265 million will be released in two tranches: $100 million and $165 million.
The third project, the Afghanistan Health Emergency Response Project will increase the utilization and quality of essential health services in Afghanistan.
This project aims to deliver basic health, nutrition, and COVID-19 services in partnership with national and international service providers, in more than 2,300 health facilities nationwide.
Among the other expected results, the project will help two million children to be fully immunized and more than 1.2 million women will give birth at the health facilities.
A total amount of $333 million will be released in two tranches.
