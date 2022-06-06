Featured
UN needs $3 billion in cash aid for Afghanistan before next winter
The United Nations (UN) has called for $3 billion in cash aid to Afghanistan and said the gap needs to be filled by next winter.
The organization made the largest request for assistance to Afghanistan in early 2022, saying it needed a total of $5 billion to address the needs of Afghans.
Of this, $600 million was requested to address needy Afghans in neighboring countries and $4.4 billion for citizens inside Afghanistan.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says it has so far raised only $1.4 billion and there is a huge gap.
According to the agency, most of the aid came from the United States, the Asian Development Bank and the European Commission.
According to the report, access to food is a top priority for Afghanistan.
Heather Barr, an associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, told RFE/RL that the lack of interaction between the Islamic Emirate and the world has worsened Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“Humanitarian aid is very important, but a country cannot rely on it alone. There is still a very long delay. No agreement has been reached between the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) and Western donors, especially the United States, to reactivate Afghanistan’s economy,” Barr said.
The United Nations estimates that 19.8 million people in Afghanistan are in urgent need of food aid. Among them, 1.1 million young children in Afghanistan are at risk of death.
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Ibrahim Zadran hit his first one-day international hundred to help fire Afghanistan to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Monday.
Afghanistan clinched the series 2-0 against Zimbabwe with one ODI to play.
Chasing 229 to win, Afghanistan built a fine platform as Zadran shared in a 195-run opening stand with Rahmat Shah who scored 88.
Zadran struck 16 boundaries ending on 120 not out.
Earlier, Zimbabwe were bowled out after 44.3 overs tallying 228 runs with Innocent Kaia hitting 50.
Fareed Ahmad took three wickets for Afghanistan while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan each picked up two wickets.
The win saw Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The third ODI will be played on Thursday.
IEA joins Muslim nations in slamming India over insulting remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday joined the list of Islamic countries that have condemned India for the insulting remarks by two officials against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
Bharatiya Janat Party’s (BJP) national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party on Sunday for comments made in a recent TV debate, while the BJP’s Delhi media operations head Naveen Kumar Jindal was also expelled for reportedly posting a tweet about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) that also angered many people.
An international diplomatic storm has since engulfed India’s ruling party – the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday, the IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement and said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by an official of the ruling party in India.
“We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the Holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.”
The OIC has also condemned the comments and called “on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet (PBUH) and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable.”
The official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile said in a statement that “strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies” and that it was “regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments”.
According to the Indian Embassy in Doha, the views expressed against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Islam were not views of the Indian government but opinions made by “fringe elements”.
Statements by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the GCC and the IEA follow statements already issued by the governments of Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, the latter having summoned Indian ambassadors to their respective countries and delivering diplomatic notes of protest.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against all the symbols of the Islamic religion,” said the Saudi government in a statement.
Welcoming the decision by the BJP to suspend Sharma, Riyadh said it reiterated the Kingdom’s position calling for “respect for beliefs and religions”.
The Kingdom of Bahrain, meanwhile, stressed the “need to denounce any reprehensible insults against the Messenger of God Mohammad (PBUH) as a provocation to Muslims’ feelings and incitement to religious hatred.”
Bahrain also called for “concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values of moderation, tolerance and dialogue between religions and civilizations, and to confront extremist ideas that feed sedition and religious, sectarian or racial hatred.”
Afghanistan exports cotton for first time to Turkey and Iran
The Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Monday that 2,000 tonnes of Afghan cotton was recently exported from the province to Turkey and Iran.
The chamber says that in the past, Afghan cotton was exported only to Pakistan, but now new markets have opened up, which has provided employment opportunities for some people.
Afghan cotton is considered to be of very good quality and now, for the first time, cotton grown in Helmand and Kandahar is being exported to Turkey and Iran.
Kandahar chamber officials said this week they have exported 2,000 tonnes of cotton to Iran and Turkey in the past 10 day and that this could increase to 100,000 tonnes a year.
Cotton traders in Kandahar welcome the opening of the new markets and said this will improve the financial situation of farmers and provide jobs for many people.
Cotton exports have risen as traders say factories are still short of electricity. Cotton traders in Kandahar and Helmand provinces have urged the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
