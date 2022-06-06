Mujahid urges the world to recognize IEA instead of raising ‘baseless’ concerns

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2022)

As international human rights organizations voice concerns over alleged human rights violations in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described such reports as “baseless”, saying the international community raises the issue for its own political gains.

“The world raises human rights issues for some of its political goals. You can see that compared to last year, everyone’s rights are respected and our courts are trying to resolve problems. They raise the issue of human rights violations, but they don’t have evidence,” Mujahid said.

The IEA spokesman has called on countries in the region and around the world to enter into formal dialogue with the IEA and cooperate with the new Afghan government, instead of raising concerns about issues for which they have no evidence.

“If meetings are held because of unnecessary worries and concerns, it will not work. The countries should come to engage with the new government of Afghanistan,” he said.

According to experts, the IEA must approach the expectations of the international community based on the national interests of Afghanistan.

“The government of the Islamic Emirate must take positive steps towards the world’s expectations based on national interests and the will of the people of Afghanistan to end the confrontation of the new Afghan government with the world,” said Fazil Hadi Wazin, a university professor.

While the IEA denies reports of human rights violations, it is now more than 200 days since they closed schools to girls above Grade 6. Despite some IEA leaders having said girls’ schools will reopen, this has not yet happened.