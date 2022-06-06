UNAMA head meets top IEA officials to discuss current situation  

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2022)

Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister, held talks with Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA in Kabul on Sunday, to discuss the current situation and the need for support in various sectors including agriculture and banking.

In addition to this, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also met with Lyons and discussed a range of issues and ways to strengthen the private sector.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, Lyons in turn reported back on her visit to Almaty during her meeting with Muttaqi.

Lyons said neither UNAMA nor the United States wanted the banking sector to weaken further. She also meanwhile expressed confidence that key issues would be resolved through dialogue, the statement read.

During the meetings, UNAMA delegation member Atul Gupta stated that for the development of the economy and the private sector in Afghanistan, he is working on creating channels in order to establish coordination with various donor institutions.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs assured the UNAMA delegation of his full support and said the IEA is working with all the institutions to improve and develop Afghanistan.