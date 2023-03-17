Regional
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
At least 10 people, including children and women, were killed and three injured in a fire incident early Friday morning in the Seri area of Pattan, the district headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan, Dawn reported.
Lower Kohistan Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Farman Ali, said that the fire erupted in a wooden house due to an electric short circuit in the early hours of Friday when the residents were asleep.
As a result, the house’s roof collapsed, leading to the deaths of 10 family members and leaving three others injured. Ali further said that until the residents woke up, the entire house had been engulfed in fire.
The rescue official said that as it was dark when rescue efforts were underway, and they faced difficulties in retrieving the bodies and the injured.
“However, their bodies have been recovered and the three injured have been shifted to Pattan’s Rural Health Centre,” Ali added.
He further said that eight buffalos also perished in the incident as the fire was on a “huge scale” and locals had taken part in the rescue efforts as well.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his “grief and sorrow over the loss of lives” and prayed for the “bereaved families and early recovery of those who were injured in the incident”, Radio Pakistan reported him as saying.
A few days ago, an enormous fire at a commercial high-rise on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal road had been attributed by Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed to an electric short circuit that had lit up a panaflex banner hanging on the building on fire.
A week ago, another fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a house had engulfed as many as 36 thatched houses in Mithi’s Aqil locality.
Although no loss of life was reported, all valuables and other belongings of the affectees had been completely destroyed by the devastating fire.
Balkh
IEA forces in Balkh told to be in uniform during house-to-house searches
Balkh’s acting governor, Mawlavi Mohammad Yusuf Wafa said in a meeting on Thursday with district governors and police commanders that no security officers or Mujahid would be allowed to search houses while wearing plain clothes.
Wafa also discussed problems with the district governors and police chiefs of the province.
He said Balkh was an important province in Afghanistan, and that the recently slain governor, Shahid Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, had done a good job.
He urged the officials “to follow the seniors, fulfill their responsibilities correctly, and provide services to the people in an honest manner”.
Mawlavi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion at the governor’s compound last Thursday.
Regional
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyers to suspend a warrant for him to appear in court in a graft case linked to his term in office — a development that increases the likelihood of another police attempt to arrest the ousted premier.
Khan has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him after he failed to show up at an earlier court hearing in the case, Associated Press reported.
Khan, who was ousted from office last April, is facing charges in several legal cases, including the graft case, and also terrorism, over verbally threatening a female judge last year.
He is now due to appear in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday to answer the indictment that he had illegally sold state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets, AP reported.
Judge Zafar Iqbal ruled against suspending the warrant after hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and the prosecution. The judge explained his decision by saying Khan had forfeited some of his rights with “his defiance of the court process.”
Also Thursday, a Lahore High Court extended a pause in the effort to arrest Khan, easing tensions in the city after clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him.
His supporters amassed outside Khan’s residence as police fired tear gas and fought back baton-wielding officers for two days.
The pause — in effect until Friday morning — was seen as a reprieve for the 70-year-old opposition leader.
The courts have also barred Khan and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf opposition party from holding a rally on Sunday ahead of elections for the assembly in Punjab, where Lahore is the provincial capital.
Thursday’s order sent a wave of relief among Khan’s supporters — though security forces deployed around Khan’s home were still at the scene.
Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, said police would “ comply with the court order,” without elaborating.
Khan has claimed his ouster was a conspiracy by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Both Washington and Sharif’s government have denied the allegations.
Regional
Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces
Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday.
A number of other people were reported missing, AP reported.
One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Governor Numan Hatipoglu said. Four people were missing.
Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province, Governor Salih Ayhan told HaberTurk television.
Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars. (Watch video here)
Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.
The powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.
