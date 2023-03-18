Regional
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan fears arrest as he heads to court
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he expected to be arrested as he headed to court on graft charges, after days of legal wrangling and pitched battles between his supporters and police.
The 70-year-old former cricket star has been tangled in a slew of court cases, a frequent hazard for opposition figures in Pakistan’s mudslinging politics, AFP reported.
“I am going to the Islamabad court right now. I want to tell you all that they have made a plan to arrest me,” he said in a video message from the motorway, claiming he was the target of a plot to stop him from standing in elections due by October.
“The point of their attack on my house was not to present me before the Islamabad court. The purpose was to put me in jail.”
Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year and has been pressuring the fragile coalition government which replaced him to hold early elections.
Earlier this week Khan’s supporters fought pitched battles with police sent to arrest him in the eastern city of Lahore after he failed to appear in court, citing security concerns.
Authorities were later stood down after a flurry of court hearings and Khan’s promise to appear in the capital on Saturday.
Some 4,000 security officials including elite police commandos, anti-terrorism squads and paramilitary rangers have been deployed around Islamabad with hospitals put on high alert, AFP reported.
Police meanwhile raided his house in a plush Lahore neighbourhood after blocking nearby roads and suspending mobile services in the area.
The case has been brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan which has accused Khan of not declaring gifts received during his time as premier, or the profit made from selling them.
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
At least 10 people, including children and women, were killed and three injured in a fire incident early Friday morning in the Seri area of Pattan, the district headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan, Dawn reported.
Lower Kohistan Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Farman Ali, said that the fire erupted in a wooden house due to an electric short circuit in the early hours of Friday when the residents were asleep.
As a result, the house’s roof collapsed, leading to the deaths of 10 family members and leaving three others injured. Ali further said that until the residents woke up, the entire house had been engulfed in fire.
The rescue official said that as it was dark when rescue efforts were underway, and they faced difficulties in retrieving the bodies and the injured.
“However, their bodies have been recovered and the three injured have been shifted to Pattan’s Rural Health Centre,” Ali added.
He further said that eight buffalos also perished in the incident as the fire was on a “huge scale” and locals had taken part in the rescue efforts as well.
Balkh
IEA forces in Balkh told to be in uniform during house-to-house searches
Balkh’s acting governor, Mawlavi Mohammad Yusuf Wafa said in a meeting on Thursday with district governors and police commanders that no security officers or Mujahid would be allowed to search houses while wearing plain clothes.
Wafa also discussed problems with the district governors and police chiefs of the province.
He said Balkh was an important province in Afghanistan, and that the recently slain governor, Shahid Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, had done a good job.
He urged the officials “to follow the seniors, fulfill their responsibilities correctly, and provide services to the people in an honest manner”.
Mawlavi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion at the governor’s compound last Thursday.
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyers to suspend a warrant for him to appear in court in a graft case linked to his term in office — a development that increases the likelihood of another police attempt to arrest the ousted premier.
Khan has been holed up in his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him after he failed to show up at an earlier court hearing in the case, Associated Press reported.
Khan, who was ousted from office last April, is facing charges in several legal cases, including the graft case, and also terrorism, over verbally threatening a female judge last year.
He is now due to appear in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday to answer the indictment that he had illegally sold state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets, AP reported.
Judge Zafar Iqbal ruled against suspending the warrant after hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and the prosecution. The judge explained his decision by saying Khan had forfeited some of his rights with “his defiance of the court process.”
Also Thursday, a Lahore High Court extended a pause in the effort to arrest Khan, easing tensions in the city after clashes erupted earlier this week when police tried to detain him.
His supporters amassed outside Khan’s residence as police fired tear gas and fought back baton-wielding officers for two days.
The pause — in effect until Friday morning — was seen as a reprieve for the 70-year-old opposition leader.
The courts have also barred Khan and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf opposition party from holding a rally on Sunday ahead of elections for the assembly in Punjab, where Lahore is the provincial capital.
Thursday’s order sent a wave of relief among Khan’s supporters — though security forces deployed around Khan’s home were still at the scene.
Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, said police would “ comply with the court order,” without elaborating.
Khan has claimed his ouster was a conspiracy by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Both Washington and Sharif’s government have denied the allegations.
