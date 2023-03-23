Kandahar
AWCC officially opens its seventh service center in Kandahar
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) inaugurated its seventh sales and services center in Kandahar city this week, amid an increasing number of customers.
AWCC officials said they are trying to increase and improve their telecommunication services to the residents of the southwest region and with the additional sales and service center, they will be able to assist more customers.
“This move is not limited to Kandahar, but we have also increased the number of customer service centers in Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, and we will increase them in the future as well in order to take care of people’s needs,” said Sayed Noor Ahmad Shah Agha, head of AWCC in southwest Afghanistan.
Local authorities in Kandahar also expressed their satisfaction with the opening of the new AWCC branch in Kandahar city.
“Ninety-nine percent of people use AWCC SIM cards. The remaining one percent use other networks. My request to the authorities is to provide more facilities for the people,” said Mirza Mohammad Zahid, head of the human resources department of Kandahar governor’s office.
The provincial directorate of communications in Kandahar noted that AWCC has now covered all districts of Kandahar.
“The only district left was the remote district of Registan. Alhamdulillah, the people there now also benefit from telecommunication services,” said Noorullah Nouri, provincial director communications in Kandahar.
AWCC is the only company that covers all provinces in Afghanistan with telecommunication and internet services.
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
Five hundred and twenty-four Afghans arrived in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar at around 10 pm on Sunday night after being freed from Pakistani prisons.
Officials in Kandahar met them, provided the necessary facilities for them and said they will return to their homes Monday morning.
“524 Afghans, including 54 women and 97 children, were released from the prisons of Karachi, and according to the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, all expenses for transportation, food and clothing of the prisoners were paid by the embassy and consulate, and they will be sent to their homes,” said officials.
According to the governor’s media office, Afghans who have been released from Pakistani prisons have “many painful stories in their hearts” and have spoken out about the abuses committed by Pakistani officials.
At the same time, the Afghans are grateful to the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, who worked to secure their release, officials said.
The returnees were provided with health, food and transportation facilities upon their arrival in their country.
This comes after the Pakistani government stated that Afghans without valid visas need to leave the neighboring country by the end of 2022.
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada held a consultative meeting with the heads, assistants and administrative officials of the Council of Ulemas of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nimroz, Farah, Paktika and Paktia provinces.
The deputy minister of hajj, deputy head of the supreme court and a number of members of the Religious Publications Supervision and Inspection Agency were also present at the meeting.
According to a statement released by the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, during the meeting, the supreme leader gave necessary recommendations to the scholars and said: “You know better that Shura has an important place in Islam, the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace. Peace Be Upon Him used to consult with the Companions, and by consulting, the unity and consensus among Muslims is strengthened.”
He added: “Whoever consults, their mistakes will be less, and also the mistakes of the congregation will be less.”
According to the statement the Supreme Leader also praised the Council and Scholars.
“Many of the people’s problems have been solved by the councilors, and they should continue to pay attention to the solution of the people’s problems and pay more attention to their responsibilities in this regard; because the scholars are the group whose responsibility does not end until the Day of Judgment.”
The Supreme Leader also asked the Ulema and scholars to pay more attention to their responsibilities and fulfill their duties.
“Today, with the help of Allah Almighty, an Islamic system is ruling, if the scholars do not fulfill their responsibility properly; their burden of responsibility before Allah will be very heavy; Because the ground has been prepared for the calling of religion and the practice of knowledge and there is no obstacle before it,” he told the participants.
According to IEA’s spokesman, scholars were also consulted on the work of the Ulama councils and other issues and their suggestions were heard.
“Scholars have also provided important advice on establishing lasting relations between the Islamic Emirate and the people, solving people’s problems, bringing reforms in provincial institutions and further development,” Mujahid said in the statement.
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Pakistani forces opened fire at an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) check post in Kandahar province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, local officials said.
Officials said that there had been a short clash between IEA forces and Pakistani forces in Spinboldak district of Kandahar.
Officials said Pakistani forces opened fire on the IEA at a check post for no reason.
IEA forces responded by firing back on Thursday morning.
According to officials, no damage nor casualties were reported.
Pakistani forces also fired off two mortars from across the Durand Line, officials said.
Officials said that due to the shelling, Chaman-Spin Boldak was closed for the movement of travellers for the moment.
However, Haji Zaid, the spokesman for the provincial governor’s office, confirmed the incident but said that at the moment the situation is under controll and the crossing has been reopened for the public.
