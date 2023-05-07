Science & Technology
Google begins offering ‘passkeys’ to replace passwords
Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step towards making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log in to its services.
Here’s what you need to know:
What are passkeys?
Passkeys offer a safer alternative to passwords and texted confirmation codes. Users will not ever see them directly — instead, an online service such as Gmail will use them to communicate directly with a trusted device to allow the user to log in, Associated Press reported.
All users have to do is verify their identity on the device using a PIN unlock code, biometrics such as fingerprints or face scans, or a more sophisticated physical security dongle.
Google designed its passkeys to work with a variety of devices, so users can use them on iPhones, Macs and Windows computers as well as Google’s own Android phones.
Why are passkeys necessary?
Thanks to clever hackers and human fallibility, passwords are too easy to steal or defeat. And making them more complex only opens the door to users defeating themselves.
For starters, many people choose passwords they can remember — and easy-to-recall passwords are also easy to hack. For years, analysis of hacked password caches found that the most common password in use was “password123”.
A more recent study by the password manager NordPass found that it is now only “password”. This isn’t fooling anyone.
Passwords are also frequently compromised in security breaches. Stronger passwords are more secure, but only if users choose ones that are unique, complex and non-obvious.
And once you have settled on “erVex411$%” as your password, good luck remembering it.
In short, passwords put security and ease of use directly at odds. Software-based password managers, which can create and store complex passwords, are valuable tools that can improve security.
But even password managers have a master password that needs protection — and that plunges users back into the swamp, AP reported.
In addition to sidestepping all those problems, passkeys have one additional advantage over passwords. They are specific to particular websites, so scammer sites cannot steal a passkey from a dating site and use it to raid bank accounts.
How do I start using passkeys?
The first step is to enable them for a user’s Google account. On any trusted phone or computer, open the browser and sign into the Google account. Then visit the page g.co/passkeys and click the option to “start using passkeys”.
If on an Apple device, the user will first be prompted to set up the Keychain app if it is not already in use. This securely stores passwords and now passkeys as well.
The next step is to create the actual passkeys that will connect a trusted device. Android phones are automatically ready to use passkeys, though users still have to enable the function first.
On the same Google account page noted above, look for the “Create a passkey” button. Pressing it will open a window and let users create a passkey either on the current device or on another device. There is no wrong choice; the system will simply notify users if that passkey already exists.
If on a PC that cannot create a passkey, it will open a QR code that users can scan with the ordinary cameras on iPhones and Android devices. Users may have to move the phone closer until the message “Set up passkey” appears on the image.
And then what?
From that point on, signing into Google will only require an email address. If passkeys are set up properly, users will simply get a message on their phones or other devices asking them for their fingerprint, face or a PIN.
Of course, their password is still there. But if passkeys take off, odds are good users will not need it very much. Users may even choose to delete it from their accounts someday.
Artificial intelligence market faces review from UK watchdog
Britain’s competition watchdog said Thursday that it’s opening a review of the artificial intelligence market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT.
The Competition Markets Authority said it will look into the opportunities and risks of AI as well as the competition rules and consumer protections that may be needed, AP reported.
AI’s ability to mimic human behavior has dazzled users but also drawn attention from regulators and experts around the world concerned about its dangers as its use mushrooms — affecting jobs, copyright, education, privacy and many other parts of life.
The CEOs of Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will meet Thursday with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for talks on how to ease the risks of their technology. And European Union negotiators are putting the finishing touches on sweeping new AI rules.
The U.K. watchdog said the goal of the review is to help guide the development of AI to ensure open and competitive markets that don’t end up being unfairly dominated by a few big players.
Artificial intelligence “has the potential to transform the way businesses compete as well as drive substantial economic growth,” CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said. “It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to U.K. businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information.”
The authority will examine competition and barriers to entry in the development of foundation models. Also known as large language models, they’re a sub-category of general purpose AI that includes systems like ChatGPT.
The algorithms these models use are trained on vast pools of online information like blog posts and digital books to generate text and images that resemble human work, but they still face limitations including a tendency to fabricate information.
Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says
Twitter chief Elon Musk has “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, the U.S.-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.
Musk suggested that he would reassign the network’s main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.
NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content, Reuters reported.
Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.
“So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” NPR quoted Musk as saying.
“Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” he said in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”
NPR and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
PBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation followed NPR and stopped posting on Twitter following similar labeling.
Twitter later dropped the labels but the outlets that were targeted have not resumed activity, their profiles showed on Tuesday.
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet
Scientists studying data from China’s Zhurong rover have for the first time found cracked layers on tiny Martian dunes, which imply the Red Planet was a salt-rich watery world as recently as 400,000 years ago.
Since landing in Mars’ northern hemisphere in May 2021, the rover has rolled close to four nearby crescent-shaped dunes in the Utopia Planitia region to investigate their surface composition.
All four of the miniature, wind-formed geological features are coated with thin, widespread fractured crusts and ridges that formed from melting small pockets of “modern water” sometime between 1.4 million years to 400,000 years ago, according to a new paper published Friday.
“This means a more recent time in Martian history,” Xiaoguang Qin, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and an author of the new study, told Space.com.
Scientists have long thought that early Mars harbored abundant liquid water about three billion years ago. But dramatic climate changes froze much of it as ice now locked in poles and left the bulk of the planet parched.
