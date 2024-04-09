World
Hamas says Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Hamas said early on Tuesday Israel’s proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.
However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as “intransigent”, and deliver its response to the mediators, Reuters reported.
A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that the group has rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set for an invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for talks that included Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as CIA Director William Burns.
Burn’s presence underlined rising pressure from Israel’s main ally the U.S. for a deal that would free Israeli hostages held in Gaza and get aid to Palestinian civilians left destitute by six months of conflict.
But senior Hamas official Ali Baraka told Reuters: “We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of. The politburo met today and decided this.”
Another Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.
Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to war in Gaza is a ‘mistake’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview published on Tuesday, offering further criticism of Israel’s handling of the conflict, Reuters reported.
“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden said in comments to Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network.
Biden has also previously called Israel’s bombing in Gaza “indiscriminate, opens new tab” and its military actions “over the top, opens new tab.”
The White House said last week that the president, in a call with Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional, opens new tab U.S. support for Israel’s offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff, opens new tab of the aid group World Central Kitchen.
“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” Biden said in Tuesday’s interview.
Israel’s military assault on Gaza, opens new tab has been the subject of mounting international criticism, opens new tab. Domestically, Biden has also faced months of protests, opens new tab from anti-war activists, Muslims and Arab Americans across the country, who have demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on U.S. military assistance for Israel, read the report.
Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, opens new tab on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 33,000, according to the local health ministry, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations, opens new tab that Israel denies. The coastal enclave also suffers widespread hunger.
Israel has received more U.S. foreign aid than any other country since World War Two, although annual assistance has been dwarfed for two years by funding and military equipment sent to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.
According to Reuters the United States has traditionally shielded Israel in the U.N. Security Council and vetoed three draft resolutions on the war in Gaza. It abstained last month when the Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire.
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast
More than 90 people died when an overcrowded makeshift ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, local authorities said on Sunday.
The converted fishing boat, carrying about 130 people, ran into trouble as it tried to reach an island off Nampula province, officials said.
“Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers it ended up sinking. There are 91 people who lost their lives,” said Nampula’s secretary of state Jaime Neto.
Many children were among the victims, he added.
Rescuers had found five survivors and were searching for more, but sea conditions were making the operation difficult.
Most passengers were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera, Neto said.
The southern African country, one of the world’s poorest, has recorded almost 15,000 cases of the waterborne disease and 32 deaths since October, according to government data.
Nampula is the worst affected region, accounting for a third of all cases.
In recent months, the province has also received a large influx of people fleeing a wave of jihadist attacks in its northern neighbour of Cabo Delgado.
(AFP)
Mexico breaks relations with Ecuador after embassy stormed
Ecuadorean authorities arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas on Friday evening, seizing him from the Mexican embassy and prompting Mexico to suspend bilateral relations.
Glas, 54, convicted twice of corruption, had been holed up in the embassy in Quito since seeking political asylum in December, a request Mexico granted earlier on Friday.
Police forcefully entered Mexico’s embassy in Quito before making the arrest, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador posted on X.
The Ecuadorean president’s office said in a statement it had arrested Glas, who was vice president under the leftist government of Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017.
Sonia Vera, the international lawyer for Glas, said by telephone that his team was requesting help on an inter-American level with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, as well as with the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly.
There was a heavy military presence at the magistrates court in the Andean capital, where the former vice president was taken.
The arrest caps a week of escalating tensions between Mexico and Ecuador, which on Thursday declared Mexico’s ambassador in Quito persona non grata, citing “unfortunate” comments from the leftist President Lopez Obrador.
Ecuador contends that Mexico’s asylum offer was illegal.
In a statement, Ecuador’s presidency accused Mexico of “having abused the immunities and privileges granted to the diplomatic mission that housed the former vice president, and granting diplomatic asylum contrary to the conventional legal framework.”
Lopez Obrador said he had instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena to suspend diplomatic ties with Ecuador, calling the arrest an “authoritarian” act and a violation of international law and Mexican sovereignty.
Barcena announced the “immediate” suspension of diplomatic ties with the South American nation shortly afterward on X and added later that embassy staff would return to Mexico.
Ecuadorean authorities had sought permission from Mexico to enter the embassy to arrest Glas, who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 after he was found guilty of receiving bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht in exchange for awarding it government contracts.
Glas, who has a preventive arrest warrant out on another corruption case, has complained that he is being persecuted for his political affiliation, which Ecuador’s government denies.
Ecuadorean officials this week were angered by Lopez Obrador’s comments on the South American country’s bloody elections last year, in which a presidential candidate was assassinated.
Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa took office late last year and quickly faced an escalating conflict with drug gangs, which prompted him to declare a nationwide state of emergency early this year, which he extended last month.
(Reuters)
