ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges announced Monday that the investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor into crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan can resume.
In a declaration published on the ICC’s website, the judges called for the investigation to resume, after a two year pause.
Human Rights Watch meanwhile stated late Monday night that the ICC should address crimes committed by all sides when it continues its investigation into the situation in Afghanistan.
This comes after the Prosecutor Karim Khan said last year that priority would be given to alleged crimes committed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Daesh after he “deprioritized” alleged crimes committed by the former Afghan security forces and the US forces.
“The ICC offers a rare opportunity to advance justice in a country where accountability is completely absent,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“This investigation needs to address serious crimes by all sides to the conflict, including US forces, to bring justice even when the most powerful nations are involved.”
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi has met with a number of transportation companies’ officials in Kabul in a bid to resolve issues plaguing the sector.
Hanafi said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate is committed to resolving the problems of the transportation sector.
Hanafi added that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate pays serious attention to solving people’s problems and provides comprehensive support to investors.
Meanwhile, based on the statements of Transport Union Companies, billions of afghanis have been invested in the transport sector and about two million people work in the sector in Afghanistan.
“Our hope is that the government should cooperate with us so that the private sector can provide better services to the people of Afghanistan,” said Habib Rahman, a member of the Transport Union Companies.
This union also adds that they are committed to provide better transportation services.
“It is good news now that the Deputy Prime Minster of the Islamic Emirate is involved to help resolve the transportation sector’s problems,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy of Transport Union Companies.
Experts have said that the legislative bodies of the Islamic Emirate should formulate all laws, regulations and policies in consultation with the transportation sector so that the country’s transportation system become equal to global standards.
Head of UNAMA meets Haqqani in Kabul
Roza Otunbayeva, the head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has met with the minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kabul, officials said.
In the meeting, the minister of Interior Ministry Sirajuddin Haqqani assured Otunbayeva that IEA would provide security of UNAMA’s employees and its related offices.
“Haqqani assured Roza Otunbayeva about the safety, security and other necessary cooperation with UN organizations in Afghanistan,” the Interior Ministry tweeted.
Haqqani and Otunbayeva meanwhile have also emphasized the need for sustainability of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and also discussed the progress of providing housing to the earthquake victims in Khost and Paktia provinces.
“Haqqani welcomed the head of the United Nations Political Office, Roza Otunbayeva, and thanked all countries and organizations that helped the victims of the earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces and he praised the efforts of the United Nations office in Kabul in this regard,” Interior Ministry said.
Commerce ministry to provide discounted coal to Kabul residents this winter
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says it will distribute 400,000 tons of coal at a discounted rate to Kabul city residents in order to prevent a sharp rise in fuel prices this winter.
The decision was made by a special fuel price control commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoCI, the fuel will be sold to the public at 9,000 afghanis per ton.
“When winter approaches, Afghan traders try to increase the price of fuel and for this reason this program is to stop the increase of prices in winter,” said Jawad.
“The rate that the Islamic Emirate has set is 9,000 afghanis per ton, and it is high quality.”
He added that by the end of this month, one million tons of oil, diesel and petrol, 500,000 tons of liquefied gas and two million tons of flour and wheat will be imported from Russia based on an agreement with Moscow, which will also lead to a price reduction of these commodities.
“Gas, oil and wheat will be imported to Afghanistan by the end of this month Inshallah,” he added. “The technical issues have been resolved and the cargo has been loaded to enter Afghanistan.”
The MoCI’s spokesman said that the IEA has also arranged to import oil from other countries.
“Iran’s route has been extended for four more months through which we can import oil from Turkmenistan, Iraq, Russia and Arab countries,” he said.
Although some residents of Kabul welcome this decision by the government, they insist that due to the increase in unemployment and poverty in the country, the price of coal should be cut more.
According to MoCI, in addition to the distribution of coal at a cheaper rate, they are also trying to provide wood to the people of Kabul. This they hope will also be at a discounted rate.
