ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2022)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges announced Monday that the investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor into crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan can resume.

In a declaration published on the ICC’s website, the judges called for the investigation to resume, after a two year pause.

Human Rights Watch meanwhile stated late Monday night that the ICC should address crimes committed by all sides when it continues its investigation into the situation in Afghanistan.

This comes after the Prosecutor Karim Khan said last year that priority would be given to alleged crimes committed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Daesh after he “deprioritized” alleged crimes committed by the former Afghan security forces and the US forces.

“The ICC offers a rare opportunity to advance justice in a country where accountability is completely absent,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“This investigation needs to address serious crimes by all sides to the conflict, including US forces, to bring justice even when the most powerful nations are involved.”