Latest News
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi has met with a number of transportation companies’ officials in Kabul in a bid to resolve issues plaguing the sector.
Hanafi said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate is committed to resolving the problems of the transportation sector.
Hanafi added that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate pays serious attention to solving people’s problems and provides comprehensive support to investors.
Meanwhile, based on the statements of Transport Union Companies, billions of afghanis have been invested in the transport sector and about two million people work in the sector in Afghanistan.
“Our hope is that the government should cooperate with us so that the private sector can provide better services to the people of Afghanistan,” said Habib Rahman, a member of the Transport Union Companies.
This union also adds that they are committed to provide better transportation services.
“It is good news now that the Deputy Prime Minster of the Islamic Emirate is involved to help resolve the transportation sector’s problems,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy of Transport Union Companies.
Experts have said that the legislative bodies of the Islamic Emirate should formulate all laws, regulations and policies in consultation with the transportation sector so that the country’s transportation system become equal to global standards.
Latest News
Head of UNAMA meets Haqqani in Kabul
Roza Otunbayeva, the head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has met with the minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kabul, officials said.
In the meeting, the minister of Interior Ministry Sirajuddin Haqqani assured Otunbayeva that IEA would provide security of UNAMA’s employees and its related offices.
“Haqqani assured Roza Otunbayeva about the safety, security and other necessary cooperation with UN organizations in Afghanistan,” the Interior Ministry tweeted.
Haqqani and Otunbayeva meanwhile have also emphasized the need for sustainability of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and also discussed the progress of providing housing to the earthquake victims in Khost and Paktia provinces.
“Haqqani welcomed the head of the United Nations Political Office, Roza Otunbayeva, and thanked all countries and organizations that helped the victims of the earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces and he praised the efforts of the United Nations office in Kabul in this regard,” Interior Ministry said.
Latest News
Commerce ministry to provide discounted coal to Kabul residents this winter
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says it will distribute 400,000 tons of coal at a discounted rate to Kabul city residents in order to prevent a sharp rise in fuel prices this winter.
The decision was made by a special fuel price control commission headed by the deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoCI, the fuel will be sold to the public at 9,000 afghanis per ton.
“When winter approaches, Afghan traders try to increase the price of fuel and for this reason this program is to stop the increase of prices in winter,” said Jawad.
“The rate that the Islamic Emirate has set is 9,000 afghanis per ton, and it is high quality.”
He added that by the end of this month, one million tons of oil, diesel and petrol, 500,000 tons of liquefied gas and two million tons of flour and wheat will be imported from Russia based on an agreement with Moscow, which will also lead to a price reduction of these commodities.
“Gas, oil and wheat will be imported to Afghanistan by the end of this month Inshallah,” he added. “The technical issues have been resolved and the cargo has been loaded to enter Afghanistan.”
The MoCI’s spokesman said that the IEA has also arranged to import oil from other countries.
“Iran’s route has been extended for four more months through which we can import oil from Turkmenistan, Iraq, Russia and Arab countries,” he said.
Although some residents of Kabul welcome this decision by the government, they insist that due to the increase in unemployment and poverty in the country, the price of coal should be cut more.
According to MoCI, in addition to the distribution of coal at a cheaper rate, they are also trying to provide wood to the people of Kabul. This they hope will also be at a discounted rate.
Latest News
Grape harvest rises by 15% this year in Samangan province: officials
This year, 30,000 tons of grapes were harvested in Samangan province, a 15 percent increase on last year, local officials said.
According to them, last year, 25,000 tons were harvested.
Grape farmers said they are happy with the increase in yield, but that there isn’t much of a market for them and that they have a serious shortage of cold storage facilities for their produce.
“Our harvests are increasing compared to the previous years, but the lack of market and cold storage facilities has worried us,” said one farmer.
Officials from the Samangan Department of Agriculture said that they are trying to solve these problems.
“The Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, is trying to solve the problems of the people and farmers and will form a suitable market and [establish] cool storage facilities,” said Habib Rahman Waqas, head of agriculture in Samangan.
The districts of Feroz Nakhchir and Hazrati Sultan are the two districts that produce the most grapes in this province.
According to the officials, Samangan grapes were exported to India and Pakistan in the past. They said they are hoping to resume export activities in the near future
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi
Head of UNAMA meets Haqqani in Kabul
Child malnutrition cases rise nearly 50% in Afghanistan as hunger hits record levels
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Girls put artworks on display at Herat exhibition
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
-
Business5 days ago
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
-
Latest News3 days ago
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
-
World1 day ago
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
-
Business4 days ago
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
-
Herat4 days ago
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul