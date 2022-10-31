IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2022)

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi has met with a number of transportation companies’ officials in Kabul in a bid to resolve issues plaguing the sector.

Hanafi said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate is committed to resolving the problems of the transportation sector.

Hanafi added that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate pays serious attention to solving people’s problems and provides comprehensive support to investors.

Meanwhile, based on the statements of Transport Union Companies, billions of afghanis have been invested in the transport sector and about two million people work in the sector in Afghanistan.

“Our hope is that the government should cooperate with us so that the private sector can provide better services to the people of Afghanistan,” said Habib Rahman, a member of the Transport Union Companies.

This union also adds that they are committed to provide better transportation services.

“It is good news now that the Deputy Prime Minster of the Islamic Emirate is involved to help resolve the transportation sector’s problems,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy of Transport Union Companies.

Experts have said that the legislative bodies of the Islamic Emirate should formulate all laws, regulations and policies in consultation with the transportation sector so that the country’s transportation system become equal to global standards.