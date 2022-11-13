IEA ‘committed to protecting women’s rights within framework of Sharia’

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in response to remarks by Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, that the rights of women and girls are protected now more than ever in the country and that the Islamic Emirate respects all their rights in accordance with Islamic Sharia.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said Sunday that IEA respects all the rights of women in accordance with Islamic principles.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting all the rights of women within the framework of Islam, and all the rights that are for them in Islam will be protected,” said Karimi.

Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan girls, women and human rights, criticized the imposed restrictions on Afghan women by the Islamic Emirate in a series of tweets, saying that these restrictions will lead to instability in Afghanistan.

“Those who fear a radicalized Afghanistan should be alarmed by the Taliban’s (IEA) policies against women & girls, denying them education, work in most sectors, even small joys such as the right to go to a park,” Amiri tweeted.

She added that the policies of the Islamic Emirate towards Afghan women are worrying and the continuation of this situation will increase poverty and migration.

“This will lead to instability, poverty & more population flight,” she added.

This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue last week banned women from entering amusement parks, sports clubs and public baths.