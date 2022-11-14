Latest News
IEA leader calls for judicial punishments to be in line with Sharia law
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada met judges in Kandahar and ordered them to carefully investigate cases of robbery, kidnapping and sedition and to implement Hudud if Sharia conditions are fulfilled.
Hudud punishment includes amputation, flogging and the death penalty.
The meeting took place in Kandahar on Saturday evening. Present at the meeting were the deputy chief of the IEA for the Supreme Court, the head of the military court, the Kandahar governor and other officials from courts in the southern zone, according to a statement released by the IEA on Sunday.
“The cases [involving] those charged with robbery, kidnapping and sedition should be assessed thoroughly,” Mujahid said, quoting Akhundzada.
“You are responsible to implement the Hudud and Qisas (death penalty),” Akhundzada said adding “because this is the order of Sharia and it is my order, too, and it is an obligation.”
The IEA has reintroduced Sharia law and restrictions in the country since coming into power in August last year.
Three months ago, the IEA’s supreme leader stated that the government would deal with the international community in line with Sharia law.
During a meeting attended by about 3,000 scholars and IEA officials in Kandahar in August this year, Akhundzada stated: “We will deal with the international community as per Islamic Sharia …if Sharia doesn’t allow it, we will not deal with any other country.”
Restrictions on women in particular have continued to be imposed. However, on Sunday Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that the IEA respects all rights of women in accordance with Islamic principles.
This came in response to remarks by Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, that the rights of women and girls are protected now more than ever in the country and that the Islamic Emirate respects all their rights in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting all the rights of women within the framework of Islam, and all the rights that are for them in Islam will be protected,” said Karimi.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue last week banned women from entering amusement parks, sports clubs and public baths.
Latest News
IEA ‘committed to protecting women’s rights within framework of Sharia’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in response to remarks by Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, that the rights of women and girls are protected now more than ever in the country and that the Islamic Emirate respects all their rights in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said Sunday that IEA respects all the rights of women in accordance with Islamic principles.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to protecting all the rights of women within the framework of Islam, and all the rights that are for them in Islam will be protected,” said Karimi.
Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan girls, women and human rights, criticized the imposed restrictions on Afghan women by the Islamic Emirate in a series of tweets, saying that these restrictions will lead to instability in Afghanistan.
“Those who fear a radicalized Afghanistan should be alarmed by the Taliban’s (IEA) policies against women & girls, denying them education, work in most sectors, even small joys such as the right to go to a park,” Amiri tweeted.
She added that the policies of the Islamic Emirate towards Afghan women are worrying and the continuation of this situation will increase poverty and migration.
“This will lead to instability, poverty & more population flight,” she added.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue last week banned women from entering amusement parks, sports clubs and public baths.
Featured
Explosion in busy Istanbul street leaves at least 4 dead
An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon has left at least four people dead and a number of people injured, a senior official told Associated Press.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Istanbul time and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.
Al Jazeera also reported at least four people were killed and 38 others injured.
However, according to the Associated Press, Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.
The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.
Footage on social media showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
Broadcaster CNN Turk meanwhile reported 11 people were injured.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants.
Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIS (Daesh) and outlawed Kurdish groups.
Latest News
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed the reopening of the office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Afghanistan and says it’s a political success for the IEA.
At a meeting with the OIC delegation in Kabul on Saturday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said with the reopening of the office, it is hoped that the political, economic and humanitarian cooperation of Islamic countries with Afghanistan will be further strengthened.
“The reopening of this office is really a political success; diplomatic success and its improvement; we hope through this organization humanitarian aid reaches the needy people, and that the assistance of Islamic countries will be managed via it,” said Muttaqi.
Muttaqi called on Islamic countries to invest in Afghanistan, assuring them of good security at all embassies and political offices in the country.
“It’s a good opportunity now in Afghanistan that the Islamic countries should invest in this country or via transit of Afghanistan, they can trade here and Afghanistan is a good center for the region in terms of transit,” he added.
The OIC’s special representative for Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet meanwhile called the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan dire and appealed to the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to support and cooperate with Afghanistan.
“The reopening of this office was necessary for the strengthening of economic and humanitarian cooperation in Afghanistan from the member countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to help Afghanistan in the health, social development, educational and humanitarian sectors,” said Bakheet.
He emphasized that the people of Afghanistan are still in crisis and that Afghanistan needs help in all sectors.
“Political support of Afghanistan provides long-lasting security and stability; Afghanistan is in a crisis and requires the support and cooperation of all sectors. For this purpose, we created a fund to help Afghanistan,” he added.
In addition, the establishment of the International Islamic University in Afghanistan by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the restarting of the process of selecting Kabul as the cultural capital of Islamic countries for 2024 were discussed.
The OIC had announced in 2019 that Kabul has been chosen as the cultural capital of Islamic countries for 2024.
The OIC’s office was officially reopened in Kabul fourteen months after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate with the financial support of Saudi Arabia.
As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
IEA leader calls for judicial punishments to be in line with Sharia law
Six dead in Istanbul blast, Erdogan says it ‘smells like terrorism’
Slovenia elects first female president
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Tahawol: Reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul discussed
Saar: Treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
-
Latest News5 days ago
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 64 children killed in Afghanistan by UK military forces
-
Business3 days ago
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
-
Latest News5 days ago
Herat man wins 500,000 afghanis in AWCC lucky draw
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan powers into T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand
-
Latest News3 days ago
Restrictions by TAPI member countries delayed the project: ministry