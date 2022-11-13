Featured
Explosion in busy Istanbul street leaves at least 4 dead
An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon has left at least four people dead and a number of people injured, a senior official told Associated Press.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Istanbul time and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.
Al Jazeera also reported at least four people were killed and 38 others injured.
However, according to the Associated Press, Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.
The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.
Footage on social media showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
Broadcaster CNN Turk meanwhile reported 11 people were injured.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants.
Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIS (Daesh) and outlawed Kurdish groups.
Featured
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Tuesday the authority has distributed national identity cards to the Pamiri residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan province.
According to authority, the national identity cards were distributed to about 571 residents, which includes 501 duplicate copies and 35 new IDs.
About 127 other ID cards were also renewed, NSIA said.
This office added that for the convenience of Pamiris, more ID cards will be distributed to the remaining locals in the near future.
Featured
WhatsApp is down for users worldwide
If you’ve been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they’re not going through, you’re not alone as the messaging app has been down for many users around the world since about midday, Kabul time.
Based on information from Downdetector — and from Engadget editors’ reports — the service isn’t working in several regions, including the US, Canada, parts of Europe like the UK and Italy, and Asian countries that include India, Malaysia, Japan and the Philippines.
WhatsApp users either can’t connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren’t being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be working just fine.
The issue affects not just WhatsApp on mobile, but also on the web. It’s not sending messages either, and if you try to set it up now, the QR code that you need to scan with a phone to link your account would be stuck in loading mode.
Featured
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Afghanistan and England will embark upon their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday as they lock horns in their opening match, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth.
Overview
Afghanistan will look to make a statement after automatically securing a Super 12 spot on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.
Now the national team will be eager to go one step further to make it to the semi-finals.
But the job is going to be extremely difficult as they are placed in a group consisting of teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.
They are yet to beat any of these three sides and might need to exceed their best to pull off a win at least against one of these three teams.
Afghanistan’s performance in the warm-up matches has however been inspiring.
Mohammad Nabi and his men defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs and posted a competitive total of 154/6 against Pakistan before the game got called off.
So, the entire group must be in pretty high spirits ahead of their opening match against England.
England meanwhile are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form.
They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games.
It won’t be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event.
Key Players for Afghanistan
Mohammed Nabi: The experienced all-rounder is going to be the most crucial player for Afghanistan in this contest. He has been seen in excellent form in the warm-up games.
Nabi smashed an unbeaten 41 from 17 deliveries against Bangladesh and then went on to register bowling figures of 1/11 in three overs.
He played an even better knock against Pakistan as he made his way to an unbeaten 51 from just 37 deliveries to propel his side to a competitive total.
Rashid Khan: Rashid is the secret weapon used by the captain of the team in crunch situations. Rashid Khan has picked 118 wickets in 71 matches at 14.21 and an economy rate of 6.25. Rashid has picked 92 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at an average of 16.70 in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Rashid can also play handy cameos with the bat in Afghanistan’s lower middle order and up the scoring rate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been a prolific batter for Afghanistan in recent times. He has scored 297 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.87 in 2022.
Recently, he scored 84 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Gurbaz was declared fit to play for Afghanistan’s opening game after an injury scare propped up when he was hit on the left foot by Shaheen Afridi’s inswinging yorker earlier this week.
Watch Live
Don’t forget to tune in to Ariana Television at 15:30 today to watch this exciting match which will be broadcast live.
IEA ‘committed to protecting women’s rights within framework of Sharia’
Explosion in busy Istanbul street leaves at least 4 dead
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Nangarhar5 days ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least 64 children killed in Afghanistan by UK military forces
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s Jaishankar tells Lavrov in Moscow ‘don’t forget Afghanistan situation’
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU donates 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan