IEA delegation discusses challenges facing higher education with Qatari officials

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

A delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) met with Qatari officials in Doha on Tuesday to discuss challenges within the higher education system, including women’s access to university.

Sultan Barakat, a Professor in Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at Qatar Foundation’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said on Twitter that he “welcomed a delegation from Afghanistan headed by Maulvi Hamid Hasib, Deputy Minister of higher education. The discussion focused on the challenges facing higher education, including women’s access to universities.”

He added: “Agreement on the centrality of education to peace.”

Last month, the IEA government’s Ministry of Higher Education banned women and girls from going to public and private universities until further notice. This action sparked a widespread reaction, with the international community, including Muslim nations, calling for the decision to be reversed.