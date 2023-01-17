Ukraine ships 16,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

A UN-chartered ship left a Ukrainian port on Sunday with almost 16,000 tons of wheat for Afghanistan, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said Monday.

Interfax reported that MV Antheia, chartered by the UN World Food Program, is carrying 15,869 tonnes of wheat for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The JCC was established in July 2022 in Istanbul and comprises representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

The center came about in recognition of the critical importance of global food security, and its significant dependence on the supply of grain and other foodstuffs produced in the region.

The Initiative is focused on exporting grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers, including ammonia, from Ukraine.