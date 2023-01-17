Cold weather, snow leave at least 26 dead in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

At least 26 people have lost their lives due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall over the past week in Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.

Deaths have happened in Badghis, Ghazni, Nimruz, Ghor, Paktika, Herat and Faryab provinces, said Abdullah Mohammadi, head of emergency operations of the State Ministry for Disaster Management.

According to the official, more than 70,000 livestock have perished in Badghis, Sar-i-Pul, Jowzjan and Faryab provinces.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management stressed the need for humanitarian assistance to prevent more deaths.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said that humanitarian partners were providing winterization support to families, but distributions had been severely impacted by the ban on female NGO aid workers.