Pakistan ‘concerned’ about rising militancy along border with Afghanistan: UN envoy

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2023)

Pakistan has expressed concern over what it says is an increase in militancy along the border with Afghanistan.

Speaking to Newsweek, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram warned that unless the economic situation in Afghanistan improves, the Islamic Emirate could begin to lose members to more militant groups including IS-K (Daesh).

He said Pakistan is determined to deal with militant groups such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army and the regional ISIS Khorasan (Daesh) branch internally.

Munir Akram stressed the need to find an effective strategy to deal with the situation in Afghanistan.

He said such efforts on the part of the IEA would be difficult to achieve as long as their government is short of income.

However, before the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, based on the statements of intelligence officials in the region and the world, more than 21 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.

But after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the security and defense authorities assured the international community that terrorist groups would be allowed to use Afghanistan’s soil to pose threats to other countries.