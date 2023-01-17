Latest News
Pakistan ‘concerned’ about rising militancy along border with Afghanistan: UN envoy
Pakistan has expressed concern over what it says is an increase in militancy along the border with Afghanistan.
Speaking to Newsweek, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram warned that unless the economic situation in Afghanistan improves, the Islamic Emirate could begin to lose members to more militant groups including IS-K (Daesh).
He said Pakistan is determined to deal with militant groups such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army and the regional ISIS Khorasan (Daesh) branch internally.
Munir Akram stressed the need to find an effective strategy to deal with the situation in Afghanistan.
He said such efforts on the part of the IEA would be difficult to achieve as long as their government is short of income.
However, before the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in August 2021, based on the statements of intelligence officials in the region and the world, more than 21 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.
But after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, the security and defense authorities assured the international community that terrorist groups would be allowed to use Afghanistan’s soil to pose threats to other countries.
IEA delegation discusses challenges facing higher education with Qatari officials
A delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) met with Qatari officials in Doha on Tuesday to discuss challenges within the higher education system, including women’s access to university.
Sultan Barakat, a Professor in Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at Qatar Foundation’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said on Twitter that he “welcomed a delegation from Afghanistan headed by Maulvi Hamid Hasib, Deputy Minister of higher education. The discussion focused on the challenges facing higher education, including women’s access to universities.”
He added: “Agreement on the centrality of education to peace.”
Last month, the IEA government’s Ministry of Higher Education banned women and girls from going to public and private universities until further notice. This action sparked a widespread reaction, with the international community, including Muslim nations, calling for the decision to be reversed.
CARE resumes health activities with men and women staff in Afghanistan
CARE will be resuming its health and nutrition operations in Afghanistan after obtaining the necessary assurances from the Ministry of Public Health that its female staff will be able to carry out their work safely and unfettered, both in community-based and support roles.
According to a statement issued by the organization, CARE suspended operations in response to the December 24 decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ban all women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
“Our female colleagues are an essential part of our organization and we cannot deliver a principled response without them, so we welcome the opportunity to resume our health and nutrition operations given the scope of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. That said, CARE depends on both male and female staff to respond to wide range of challenges facing the Afghan people,” the statement read.
“We are hopeful that the ban will be reversed, but in the meantime will continue to look for ways to move forward that will allow both female and male workers to provide life-saving work –especially to Afghan women and girls – in all sectors.”
CARE has worked in Afghanistan since 1961 and operates 30 mobile health teams in 7 provinces.
Revision of university curriculum underway: MoHE
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) says the revision of the teaching curriculum for universities has been started.
According to MoHE officials, there were different curricula, which created “disorder” in the system and now they are trying to align the curriculum in accordance with international standards as well as national and religious values.
So far, the curricula of journalism and social sciences have been reviewed.
“One aspect of the issue is that we work on the curricula so that students are educated in such a way that they acquire language skills and fulfill their responsibilities properly,” said Neda Mohammad Nadim, the minister of higher education.
In the meantime, a number of university professors want universities and schools to be reopened to girls, saying that Afghanistan should not be backward in the education sector.
“Our wish is that this process should be completed in a scientific and standard way and a curriculum should be developed to meet the scientific needs of our country,” said Abdul Hadi Wazeen.
At the same time, it is hoped that the review of the curriculum will be an opportunity for girls to continue their education.
