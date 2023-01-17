Latest News
CARE resumes health activities with men and women staff in Afghanistan
CARE will be resuming its health and nutrition operations in Afghanistan after obtaining the necessary assurances from the Ministry of Public Health that its female staff will be able to carry out their work safely and unfettered, both in community-based and support roles.
According to a statement issued by the organization, CARE suspended operations in response to the December 24 decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ban all women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
“Our female colleagues are an essential part of our organization and we cannot deliver a principled response without them, so we welcome the opportunity to resume our health and nutrition operations given the scope of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. That said, CARE depends on both male and female staff to respond to wide range of challenges facing the Afghan people,” the statement read.
“We are hopeful that the ban will be reversed, but in the meantime will continue to look for ways to move forward that will allow both female and male workers to provide life-saving work –especially to Afghan women and girls – in all sectors.”
CARE has worked in Afghanistan since 1961 and operates 30 mobile health teams in 7 provinces.
Latest News
Revision of university curriculum underway: MoHE
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) says the revision of the teaching curriculum for universities has been started.
According to MoHE officials, there were different curricula, which created “disorder” in the system and now they are trying to align the curriculum in accordance with international standards as well as national and religious values.
So far, the curricula of journalism and social sciences have been reviewed.
“One aspect of the issue is that we work on the curricula so that students are educated in such a way that they acquire language skills and fulfill their responsibilities properly,” said Neda Mohammad Nadim, the minister of higher education.
In the meantime, a number of university professors want universities and schools to be reopened to girls, saying that Afghanistan should not be backward in the education sector.
“Our wish is that this process should be completed in a scientific and standard way and a curriculum should be developed to meet the scientific needs of our country,” said Abdul Hadi Wazeen.
At the same time, it is hoped that the review of the curriculum will be an opportunity for girls to continue their education.
Latest News
Russian envoy meets with Muttaqi, discusses regional stability
Issues of regional security and the stabilization of Afghanistan were the focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS on Sunday.
“In line with an agreement reached last year, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The sides discussed issues of regional security and problems of the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan,” the embassy said.
Muttaqi reassured Kabulov that “his country’s leadership is listening to the advice from the Russian friends and is working on the formation of an inclusive government, on human rights issues, including, naturally, the rights of women and girls,” the embassy was quoted by TASS as saying.
“Among the topics discussed with the Afghan partners were problems of the development of trade and economic ties, including the growth of Russian imports and the formation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to Russia, as well as cooperation in combating terrorism and the drug threat. The sides also discussed a schedule of possible bilateral contacts,” the embassy added.
According to the embassy, the Russian diplomats reiterated Moscow’s commitment to the support for the Afghan people “in the interests of the soonest establishment of peace and the achievement of national reconciliation.”
“The Russian side called on the current Afghan government to heed those parts of the international community who are sincerely interested in the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, its development of an independent, sovereign and unified state free from terrorism and drugs,” it noted.
Latest News
Save the Children to resume some work with female staff
Save the Children said Sunday it was restarting some of its activities with female staff where “reliable assurances had been given for a full and safe return to work” for the women.
According to David Wright, Save the Children’s Chief Operating Officer: “Following the ban on female aid workers announced by the Ministry of Economy on 24 December 2022, Save the Children paused its activities. Our female staff are essential for the safe and effective delivery of our services, and we simply cannot operate without them. Women make up 50% of our workforce and are crucial for reaching women and girls.
“While the majority of our programmes remain on hold, we are restarting some activities – such as health, nutrition and some education services – where we have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction.
“However, with the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can return to work, remain on hold. The activities we’re working to restart will provide vital assistance, but these activities are only a small percentage of our full operations,” he said.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ordered NGOs last month to suspend all female staff members. However, aid agencies have said they are not able to operate fully and reach the most vulnerable without female employees.
CARE resumes health activities with men and women staff in Afghanistan
Death toll from strike on Ukraine apartment block rises to 40
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Saar: Financial sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US’s hasty exit from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Prince Harry says he didn’t brag about killing 25 people in Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from ODI series ‘unfair’: ACB
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan players call for politics to be kept out of sport
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul resident wins two million AFN in 3rd round of AWCC’s lucky draw
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says ban on schools for girls is ‘temporary’ after OIC calls for decision to be reversed
-
Latest News3 days ago
NRC chief writes to Kandahar governor, clerics over ban on female workers
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed