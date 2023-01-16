Revision of university curriculum underway: MoHE

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2023)

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) says the revision of the teaching curriculum for universities has been started.

According to MoHE officials, there were different curricula, which created “disorder” in the system and now they are trying to align the curriculum in accordance with international standards as well as national and religious values.

So far, the curricula of journalism and social sciences have been reviewed.

“One aspect of the issue is that we work on the curricula so that students are educated in such a way that they acquire language skills and fulfill their responsibilities properly,” said Neda Mohammad Nadim, the minister of higher education.

In the meantime, a number of university professors want universities and schools to be reopened to girls, saying that Afghanistan should not be backward in the education sector.

“Our wish is that this process should be completed in a scientific and standard way and a curriculum should be developed to meet the scientific needs of our country,” said Abdul Hadi Wazeen.

At the same time, it is hoped that the review of the curriculum will be an opportunity for girls to continue their education.