Revision of university curriculum underway: MoHE
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) says the revision of the teaching curriculum for universities has been started.
According to MoHE officials, there were different curricula, which created “disorder” in the system and now they are trying to align the curriculum in accordance with international standards as well as national and religious values.
So far, the curricula of journalism and social sciences have been reviewed.
“One aspect of the issue is that we work on the curricula so that students are educated in such a way that they acquire language skills and fulfill their responsibilities properly,” said Neda Mohammad Nadim, the minister of higher education.
In the meantime, a number of university professors want universities and schools to be reopened to girls, saying that Afghanistan should not be backward in the education sector.
“Our wish is that this process should be completed in a scientific and standard way and a curriculum should be developed to meet the scientific needs of our country,” said Abdul Hadi Wazeen.
At the same time, it is hoped that the review of the curriculum will be an opportunity for girls to continue their education.
Russian envoy meets with Muttaqi, discusses regional stability
Issues of regional security and the stabilization of Afghanistan were the focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS on Sunday.
“In line with an agreement reached last year, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The sides discussed issues of regional security and problems of the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan,” the embassy said.
Muttaqi reassured Kabulov that “his country’s leadership is listening to the advice from the Russian friends and is working on the formation of an inclusive government, on human rights issues, including, naturally, the rights of women and girls,” the embassy was quoted by TASS as saying.
“Among the topics discussed with the Afghan partners were problems of the development of trade and economic ties, including the growth of Russian imports and the formation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to Russia, as well as cooperation in combating terrorism and the drug threat. The sides also discussed a schedule of possible bilateral contacts,” the embassy added.
According to the embassy, the Russian diplomats reiterated Moscow’s commitment to the support for the Afghan people “in the interests of the soonest establishment of peace and the achievement of national reconciliation.”
“The Russian side called on the current Afghan government to heed those parts of the international community who are sincerely interested in the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, its development of an independent, sovereign and unified state free from terrorism and drugs,” it noted.
Save the Children to resume some work with female staff
Save the Children said Sunday it was restarting some of its activities with female staff where “reliable assurances had been given for a full and safe return to work” for the women.
According to David Wright, Save the Children’s Chief Operating Officer: “Following the ban on female aid workers announced by the Ministry of Economy on 24 December 2022, Save the Children paused its activities. Our female staff are essential for the safe and effective delivery of our services, and we simply cannot operate without them. Women make up 50% of our workforce and are crucial for reaching women and girls.
“While the majority of our programmes remain on hold, we are restarting some activities – such as health, nutrition and some education services – where we have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction.
“However, with the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can return to work, remain on hold. The activities we’re working to restart will provide vital assistance, but these activities are only a small percentage of our full operations,” he said.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ordered NGOs last month to suspend all female staff members. However, aid agencies have said they are not able to operate fully and reach the most vulnerable without female employees.
Human Rights Watch calls on ICC to ban Afghanistan
Human Rights Watch has called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to follow through on its own anti-discrimination policy and suspend Afghanistan from ICC membership.
The organisation’s director of global initiatives Minky Worden said the suspension of Afghanistan from participating in international cricket should stand “until women and girls can once again participate in education and sport in the country”.
The call from the New York-based body – a non-governmental group which conducts research and advocacy on human rights – follows Cricket Australia’s decision to pull the national team out of the ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March.
In a statement, Cricket Australia said it was committed to “supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including Afghanistan.”
