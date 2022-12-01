IEA minister meets with head of TAPI project

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of mines and petroleum met with the executive director of the TAPI project, Mohammad Murad Amanov, in Kabul and said the project was important on a number of levels including that of job creation.

The minister, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, stated in the meeting that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was one of the country’s major socio-economic projects.

He said not only will the roll out of the project provide job opportunities but it will also encourage investment.

“Since Afghanistan is in a good security situation, we should utilize this opportunity and start the practical work of the TAPI project as soon as possible with the cooperation of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan,” he added.

Speaking about the plans and progress of the project, Amanov said that Turkmenistan is striving to start work on the TAPI pipeline as soon as possible.

He said that he will soon announce a specific plan on the construction of gas distribution reserves in Herat.

TAPI project will transfer Turkmen gas to India through Afghanistan and Pakistan.