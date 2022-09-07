Latest News
IEA’s foreign ministry calls on US to stop drones patrolling in Afghan airspace
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday the United States’ practice of using drones to patrol Afghan airspace was in violation of the Doha Agreement and of international law and requested Washington to stop.
They also asked countries in the region not to allow the US to use their territory or airspace against Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, said that America should not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.
According to Muttaqi Washington should adhere to the Doha Agreement and not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.
“We once again call on US to stop their flights over Afghanistan, there is countrywide security, and when Afghanistan’s soil is not used against any country, others also don’t have the right to have illegal flights in Afghanistan air,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi also said that currently, Afghanistan has no problem with any country and that the Islamic Emirate has official interaction with the world.
Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan’s foreign policy is economic-oriented and Kabul is trying to become the connecting point of the economic markets of South and Central Asia.
Muttaqi said that the current government of Afghanistan does not have any particular problem with any country but still asks the world to take note of the positive achievements of the Islamic Emirate.
According to Muttaqi, so far the world still does not have a clear definition of terrorism.
The IEA also said a big achievement was the eradication of Daesh.
Muttaqi said no proof has been provided by the US that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, was in fact killed in a drone strike in Kabul in June.
“US has not yet provided any evidence or documents to the Afghan government to prove the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, and the investigation by the Afghan government regarding the incident is yet to be completed,” said Muttaqi.
He said that information regarding the incident would be shared with the public once the investigation concludes.
Muttaqi also said that all ports in the country have been opened for business and facilities have been provided for traders. According to him, IEA delegations have visited various countries in the region to expand relations.
Emphasizing the economy-oriented policy of the country’s foreign policy, the foreign minister said: “The Islamic Emirate intends to make Afghanistan the center connecting South Asia to Central Asia.
“Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on a balanced policy, the principle of non-interference in the affairs of countries and the establishment of good and diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, it has tried to turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between the countries of the region and the world from a challenge to an opportunity,” said Muttaqi.
He said currently 13 embassies are operating in Afghanistan.
In addition six Afghan embassies officially receive orders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other embassies are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.
According to him, special measures have been taken to maintain the security of diplomatic establishments and foreign workers in Afghanistan. He also said the IEA will not allow and group to put foreigners in danger.
However, the UN Security Council wants the new rulers of Afghanistan to guarantee the security of diplomatic and consular places.
While condemning the attack on Russian diplomats in Kabul this week, the members of the council described terrorist activities as one of the most serious threats to the security of the international community.
The members of the Security Council have also emphasized the need for accountability and trial of perpetrators, and organizers of terrorist acts.
Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz
Local authorities in Afghanistan’s southwestern province of Nimroz have decided to shut down coffee shops in the province in order to avoid the ruination of the younger generation.
“We notified them three months ago to close their coffee shops and not sell cigarettes so that society will be corrected and the young generation’s future will not be ruined,” said Abdul Ghafar Farooq, provincial director of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
The official said this while addressing a group of shopkeepers in Zaranj city.
Local residents, however, said that dozens of people will become unemployed with the closure of coffee shops.
“I invested $20,000 to establish a coffee shop. The Islamic Emirate is telling us to shut down, but we don’t have the capital to make a new investment. We already face dues on electricity and rent,” said Nisar Ahmad, a coffee shop owner.
At the event, officials also advised shopkeepers to attend congregational prayers and said that playing music at wedding halls should be avoided.
“During prayer time, shopkeepers should put a curtain in front of their shops or task his son or apprentice to guard the shop and he himself attend the congregational prayers,” said Ehsanullah Ehsan, head of the enforcement unit of the provincial Directorate of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
IEA claims no journalist killed in past year
The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that no journalist has been killed in the country since the establishment of the IEA.
Reporting on their accomplishments in the past year, officials said on Tuesday that currently 219 media outlets are operating across the country.
According to officials they are trying to help solve some of the problems facing the media in covering incidents.
The reactivation of the Media Violation Commission, the creation of free higher education for youths, the prevention of anti-Islamic topics in books, and the revival of Bakhtar News Agency have been important achievements of this institution in the past year.
“In the last year, there has been no murder of any journalist. It is true that sometimes a problem has arisen, but any kind of incident happens at home,” said Khairullah Khairkhah, Minister of Information and Culture.
The officials of this ministry still say that in the past year they have been able to activate the Media Violation Commission; they revived the Bakhtar News Agency and still managed to examine 80 books, in which 150 topics were against the principles of Islam.
“80 books and 150 book titles that were in conflict with the religion of Islam were examined, 44 licenses were renewed and extended, the legislative documents of the Ministry were revised and the video media monitoring department was also created in the structure of this ministry,” said Hayatulla Mahjer, Deputy Minister of Publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture.
The officials of this institution still say that in the past year, much had been done to preserve or restore historical monuments.
The deputy of this ministry said that in the last twenty years, despite the influx of billions of dollars, basic work was not done to preserve historical monuments.
Introducing hundreds of young people to private universities to get free higher education and signing contracts with more than 30 universities are considered as other achievements of the Ministry of Information and Culture.
Expanding the activity of Bakhtar News Agency, which is one of the oldest state media outlets in the country, is a big step for this ministry, officials said.
Currently, Bakhtar Agency has publications in several domestic and foreign languages.
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if they are caught begging again, police said on Tuesday.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that police will launch a cleanup process in the city following the instructions of the committee for rounding up beggars.
A total of 3,048 beggars were rounded in Kabul since the process started in the city around one month ago, government said on Monday.
Most of those rounded up were women (2,109). Of them, only 629 were deemed as needy while the rest were professional beggars, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
The total included 656 children (269 needy, 370 professional) and 283 men (60 needy, 223 professional).
The needy beggars were transferred to the Red Crescent Society to receive aid.
Erfanullah Sharafzoy, a spokesman for RCS, said that they began distributing cash aid to the needy beggars. He said that needy families will receive 2,000 afghanis monthly.
