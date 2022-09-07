IEA’s foreign ministry calls on US to stop drones patrolling in Afghan airspace

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2022)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday the United States’ practice of using drones to patrol Afghan airspace was in violation of the Doha Agreement and of international law and requested Washington to stop.

They also asked countries in the region not to allow the US to use their territory or airspace against Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, said that America should not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.

According to Muttaqi Washington should adhere to the Doha Agreement and not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.

“We once again call on US to stop their flights over Afghanistan, there is countrywide security, and when Afghanistan’s soil is not used against any country, others also don’t have the right to have illegal flights in Afghanistan air,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi also said that currently, Afghanistan has no problem with any country and that the Islamic Emirate has official interaction with the world.

Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan’s foreign policy is economic-oriented and Kabul is trying to become the connecting point of the economic markets of South and Central Asia.

Muttaqi said that the current government of Afghanistan does not have any particular problem with any country but still asks the world to take note of the positive achievements of the Islamic Emirate.

According to Muttaqi, so far the world still does not have a clear definition of terrorism.

The IEA also said a big achievement was the eradication of Daesh.

Muttaqi said no proof has been provided by the US that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, was in fact killed in a drone strike in Kabul in June.

“US has not yet provided any evidence or documents to the Afghan government to prove the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, and the investigation by the Afghan government regarding the incident is yet to be completed,” said Muttaqi.

He said that information regarding the incident would be shared with the public once the investigation concludes.

Muttaqi also said that all ports in the country have been opened for business and facilities have been provided for traders. According to him, IEA delegations have visited various countries in the region to expand relations.

Emphasizing the economy-oriented policy of the country’s foreign policy, the foreign minister said: “The Islamic Emirate intends to make Afghanistan the center connecting South Asia to Central Asia.

“Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on a balanced policy, the principle of non-interference in the affairs of countries and the establishment of good and diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, it has tried to turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between the countries of the region and the world from a challenge to an opportunity,” said Muttaqi.

He said currently 13 embassies are operating in Afghanistan.

In addition six Afghan embassies officially receive orders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other embassies are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

According to him, special measures have been taken to maintain the security of diplomatic establishments and foreign workers in Afghanistan. He also said the IEA will not allow and group to put foreigners in danger.

However, the UN Security Council wants the new rulers of Afghanistan to guarantee the security of diplomatic and consular places.

While condemning the attack on Russian diplomats in Kabul this week, the members of the council described terrorist activities as one of the most serious threats to the security of the international community.

The members of the Security Council have also emphasized the need for accountability and trial of perpetrators, and organizers of terrorist acts.