Latest News
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh
The UAE has called on United Nations organizations to stop using the term ‘Islamic State’ when referring to Daesh, during the UN Security Council in New York, arguing that the extremists should not be associated with the religion.
UAE Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires, Mohamed Abushahab said in his address that organizations should not “permit Daesh and other groups to hijack a religion of tolerance and give credence to their pretenses,” Arab News reported Thursday.
“There is nothing Islamic about terrorism,” he added.
Abushahab’s statement came as the UN recognized that the threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates remained “global and evolving”.
“Daesh and its affiliates continue to exploit conflict dynamics, governance fragilities and inequality to incite, plan and organize terrorist attacks,” said UN counter-terrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov, as he presented the Secretary-General’s fifteenth report.
Abushahab stressed that the fight against terrorism went beyond Daesh, as the “fight against Al-Qaeda remains a global priority” especially after “the organization enters a leadership vacuum, following the death of Ayman Al-Zawahiri,” Arab News reported.
Latest News
Turkmenistan to provide Afghan railway employees with training scholarships
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul, Khawaja Awadov, said in a meeting with the chief director of Afghanistan’s Railway Authority, Mullah Bakhtur Rahman Sharaf, that 28 educational scholarships will be given to the employees of this authority.
Detailed discussions were held on cooperation related to the railway sector and the Turkmen ambassador assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of their extensive cooperation.
Reports indicate that Afghan employees will spend four months at a time in Turkmenistan for training.
This comes after the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said a few months ago that his country is ready to cooperate closely with the IEA.
Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan follows the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of foreign countries.
Latest News
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says thousands of Afghan citizens who have been affected by the June earthquake and recent floods are facing the risk of famine and in need of urgent aid as winter approaches.
OCHA on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that only 42% of the call for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been funded so far.
This office added that “action should be taken now.”
According to OCHA, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent humanitarian aid.
This comes after Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said recently at a fundraising conference in Kabul that enormous financial losses from the earthquake and floods have been incurred and that Afghans need help.
Muttaqi added that 200 people died and 300 others were injured due to floods in Afghanistan in recent weeks, and 12,000 houses, hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land were destroyed, and hundreds of livestock were killed.
“I request countries, institutions, international organizations and good people to help the people suffering from the recent natural disasters,” said Muttaqi.
He asked the international community to keep the humanitarian crisis and political situation separate.
Latest News
IEA’s foreign ministry calls on US to stop drones patrolling in Afghan airspace
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday the United States’ practice of using drones to patrol Afghan airspace was in violation of the Doha Agreement and of international law and requested Washington to stop.
They also asked countries in the region not to allow the US to use their territory or airspace against Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister, said that America should not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.
According to Muttaqi Washington should adhere to the Doha Agreement and not violate Afghanistan’s airspace.
“We once again call on US to stop their flights over Afghanistan, there is countrywide security, and when Afghanistan’s soil is not used against any country, others also don’t have the right to have illegal flights in Afghanistan air,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi also said that currently, Afghanistan has no problem with any country and that the Islamic Emirate has official interaction with the world.
Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan’s foreign policy is economic-oriented and Kabul is trying to become the connecting point of the economic markets of South and Central Asia.
Muttaqi said that the current government of Afghanistan does not have any particular problem with any country but still asks the world to take note of the positive achievements of the Islamic Emirate.
According to Muttaqi, so far the world still does not have a clear definition of terrorism.
The IEA also said a big achievement was the eradication of Daesh.
Muttaqi said no proof has been provided by the US that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, was in fact killed in a drone strike in Kabul in June.
“US has not yet provided any evidence or documents to the Afghan government to prove the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, and the investigation by the Afghan government regarding the incident is yet to be completed,” said Muttaqi.
He said that information regarding the incident would be shared with the public once the investigation concludes.
Muttaqi also said that all ports in the country have been opened for business and facilities have been provided for traders. According to him, IEA delegations have visited various countries in the region to expand relations.
Emphasizing the economy-oriented policy of the country’s foreign policy, the foreign minister said: “The Islamic Emirate intends to make Afghanistan the center connecting South Asia to Central Asia.
“Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on a balanced policy, the principle of non-interference in the affairs of countries and the establishment of good and diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, it has tried to turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between the countries of the region and the world from a challenge to an opportunity,” said Muttaqi.
He said currently 13 embassies are operating in Afghanistan.
In addition six Afghan embassies officially receive orders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other embassies are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.
According to him, special measures have been taken to maintain the security of diplomatic establishments and foreign workers in Afghanistan. He also said the IEA will not allow and group to put foreigners in danger.
However, the UN Security Council wants the new rulers of Afghanistan to guarantee the security of diplomatic and consular places.
While condemning the attack on Russian diplomats in Kabul this week, the members of the council described terrorist activities as one of the most serious threats to the security of the international community.
The members of the Security Council have also emphasized the need for accountability and trial of perpetrators, and organizers of terrorist acts.
Turkmenistan to provide Afghan railway employees with training scholarships
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
Ukraine’s top general warns of Russian nuclear strike risk
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Floods in Pakistan threaten Afghanistan’s food supply: UN
-
World5 days ago
Gunmen kidnap dozens attending prayers at Nigeria mosque
-
World4 days ago
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
-
Latest News5 days ago
US to halt quick humanitarian entry for Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan floods: UN says over 421,000 Afghan refugees in worst-affected areas
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thousands attend funeral of popular Herat cleric killed in mosque bombing
-
COVID-195 days ago
Shenzhen districts locked down as China battles COVID outbreaks
-
Sport4 days ago
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi