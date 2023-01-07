Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)

Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a phone conversation and once again emphasized the need for an inclusive government to be formed in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed his regret about the Islamic Emirate’s ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, the statement read.

Zardari also said Iran supports education for women in Afghanistan.