IEA’s supreme leader visits 215 Azam Army Corps in Helmand

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has, for the first time, visited the 215 Azam Army Corps and its related units in Helmand province.

During his visit to the corps, the leader of the Islamic Emirate emphasized the need for the military forces to protect the country’s territorial integrity and instructed the military to provide all-round help in serving the people, according to a newsletter.

Akhundzada also assured the 215 Azam Army Corps that they had the full support of the IEA.

“The efforts of the security forces in protecting the land and maintaining the security of the country are appreciated, and the forces have the full cooperation of the government, all the military should provide all-round help in serving the people,” said Akhundzadeh, according to the newsletter.

Some military experts meanwhile see the visit of the leader of the Islamic Emirate to the country’s military units as an effective move to strengthen the morale of the security forces.