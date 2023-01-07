Latest News
Kidnapped 19-year-old girl rescued in Kandahar
A 19-year-old girl who was kidnapped in western Herat province has been rescued by security forces in southern Kandahar province.
The victim identified as Qudsia was kidnapped a week ago from her home in Enjil district of Herat province before she was moved to Kandahar province.
She was rescued by security forces. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Local directorate of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice also helped rescue the girl.
“Thanks Allah, the Islamic Emirate is a pure emirate which does not trample on anyone’s rights,” said Abdul Rahman Tayebi, provincial director of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice in Kandahar.
“We handed over the woman to her relatives,” said Abdul Bari, a member of special forces.
Latest News
Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a phone conversation and once again emphasized the need for an inclusive government to be formed in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Amir-Abdollahian expressed his regret about the Islamic Emirate’s ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, the statement read.
Zardari also said Iran supports education for women in Afghanistan.
Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader visits 215 Azam Army Corps in Helmand
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has, for the first time, visited the 215 Azam Army Corps and its related units in Helmand province.
During his visit to the corps, the leader of the Islamic Emirate emphasized the need for the military forces to protect the country’s territorial integrity and instructed the military to provide all-round help in serving the people, according to a newsletter.
Akhundzada also assured the 215 Azam Army Corps that they had the full support of the IEA.
“The efforts of the security forces in protecting the land and maintaining the security of the country are appreciated, and the forces have the full cooperation of the government, all the military should provide all-round help in serving the people,” said Akhundzadeh, according to the newsletter.
Some military experts meanwhile see the visit of the leader of the Islamic Emirate to the country’s military units as an effective move to strengthen the morale of the security forces.
Latest News
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN
The UN’s lead humanitarian coordinator has said UN-supplied aid cannot continue if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) does not lift its ban on women working for humanitarian aid agencies in the country.
Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said UN flights carrying cash for humanitarian aid into Kabul had already been suspended pending a pause in the IEA ban.
Griffiths told the BBC: “Without women working, we can’t deliver for the people who are in fact the primary objects of humanitarian assistance for women and girls. So it’s a practical matter. It’s beyond rights. It’s also practical”.
He added: “There’s a lot of experience in Afghanistan, even today, where there is an edict, but it’s not enforced in a consistent way in different parts of the country. There are parts of the country now where women can work. So we will be doing everything we can to work around and make things work. I don’t want to speculate at this point as to what happens if the edict isn’t universally [enforced], but I have to say, I can’t see how we would continue.
“We will do everything we can to be able to remain and stay and deliver. These are particularly difficult circumstances, I can’t remember a place where we have faced such a series of impediments. But humanitarians spend their lives negotiating, as well as delivering.”
He continued: “We’re there for 28 million people in Afghanistan. It’s the largest humanitarian aid programme in the world and so it’s a body blow against our capacity to deliver.”
The ban was imposed on women working in NGOs three weeks ago.
As many as 150 NGOs and aid agencies have suspended all or part of their work due to the ban.
Griffiths said he would visit Kabul to discuss the ban with IEA officials.
