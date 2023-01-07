Kidnapped 19-year-old girl rescued in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)

A 19-year-old girl who was kidnapped in western Herat province has been rescued by security forces in southern Kandahar province.

The victim identified as Qudsia was kidnapped a week ago from her home in Enjil district of Herat province before she was moved to Kandahar province.

She was rescued by security forces. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Local directorate of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice also helped rescue the girl.

“Thanks Allah, the Islamic Emirate is a pure emirate which does not trample on anyone’s rights,” said Abdul Rahman Tayebi, provincial director of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice in Kandahar.

“We handed over the woman to her relatives,” said Abdul Bari, a member of special forces.