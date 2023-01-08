Latest News
IEA facing criticism for implementing Sharia, says minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of higher education said the government has come under fire by the international community, including Muslim countries, for implementing Sharia.
This comes after a delegation of religious scholars from Egypt, Sudan, Libya and Palestine met with the minister in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
These religious scholars shared their experiences on education with Neda Mohammad Nadim, the higher education minister, on Saturday in his office in Kabul, the ministry said.
“Our goal is to implement Sharia law, but for this we are facing criticism from the West and some Islamic countries,” Nadim said.
The minister said that Islam is currently very poor and called on the scholars to cooperate and share their message with other scholars.
“Islam is currently very poor and has been attacked by infidels. I ask the scholars to share this situation with other scholars,” Nadim added.
In the meeting scholars of Islamic countries shared their experiences of education in their countries with the Higher Education Minister, the ministry said.
Experts believe that closing the doors of schools and universities to females will increase the gap between the government and the people.
Meanwhile, on the same day UN deputy envoy Markus Potzel met IEA’s Higher Education Minister and called for the urgent lifting of the bans on female education and work for aid agencies.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced that Afghanistan has entered a new period of crisis.
UNAMA stressed that the IEA ban on education for women and even stopping them from working for aid agencies will harm all Afghans.
The IEA recently banned girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. This decision has faced widespread national and international criticism.
Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a phone conversation and once again emphasized the need for an inclusive government to be formed in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Amir-Abdollahian expressed his regret about the Islamic Emirate’s ban on university education for women in Afghanistan, the statement read.
Zardari also said Iran supports education for women in Afghanistan.
IEA’s supreme leader visits 215 Azam Army Corps in Helmand
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday Mawlavi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has, for the first time, visited the 215 Azam Army Corps and its related units in Helmand province.
During his visit to the corps, the leader of the Islamic Emirate emphasized the need for the military forces to protect the country’s territorial integrity and instructed the military to provide all-round help in serving the people, according to a newsletter.
Akhundzada also assured the 215 Azam Army Corps that they had the full support of the IEA.
“The efforts of the security forces in protecting the land and maintaining the security of the country are appreciated, and the forces have the full cooperation of the government, all the military should provide all-round help in serving the people,” said Akhundzadeh, according to the newsletter.
Some military experts meanwhile see the visit of the leader of the Islamic Emirate to the country’s military units as an effective move to strengthen the morale of the security forces.
Kidnapped 19-year-old girl rescued in Kandahar
A 19-year-old girl who was kidnapped in western Herat province has been rescued by security forces in southern Kandahar province.
The victim identified as Qudsia was kidnapped a week ago from her home in Enjil district of Herat province before she was moved to Kandahar province.
She was rescued by security forces. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Local directorate of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice also helped rescue the girl.
“Thanks Allah, the Islamic Emirate is a pure emirate which does not trample on anyone’s rights,” said Abdul Rahman Tayebi, provincial director of propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice in Kandahar.
“We handed over the woman to her relatives,” said Abdul Bari, a member of special forces.
