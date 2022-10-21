World
Johnson expected to stand in contest to replace UK PM Truss
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who said earlier on Thursday she would resign, the Reuters quoting Times reported.
“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon and said there will be another leadership election within the ruling Conservative Party, which will decide who succeeds her.
She stepped down after only 45 days at 10 Downing Street.
This makes Truss the shortest-serving PM in UK history and the country’s fourth leader in just over three years. Her replacement will be appointed in the coming week, Euronews reported.
Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office
Announcing her resignation, Truss said she arrived in office during a “time of great economic and international instability.”
“We delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance,” she continued. “We set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”
But added: “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”
Truss will remain in office until a successor has been chosen, with a leadership election expected by 0ctober 28.
Truss is the shortest-serving PM in British history, replacing the last record holder George Canning who died of ill health in 1827 after 119 days in office.
Her resignation means the UK will have its fourth prime minister in just over three years. Its previous four PMs — David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major — were in office for a combined 26 years.
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes: EU’s von der Leyen
Russia’s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
“Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already very cruel war. The international order is very clear. These are war crimes,” von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers in the European Parliament.
“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such.”
N.Korea fires artillery shells to send ‘grave warning’ to S.Korea
North Korea fired artillery shells off its east and west coasts late on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, after Seoul kicked off annual defence drills aimed at boosting its ability to respond to the North’s nuclear and missile threats, Reuters reported.
The North fired some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Korea said later that the shots were designed to send a “grave warning” to South Korea in response to its firing of dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday between 9:55 a.m. and 5:22 p.m, read the report.
The Korean People’s Army (KPA) General Staff said the South’s “war drill against the north is going on in a frantic manner”.
“In order to send a serious warning once again, it made sure that KPA units on the east and west fronts conducted a threatening, warning fire toward the east and west seas in the night of Oct. 18, as a powerful military countermeasure,” it said in a statement released by state media KCNA.
“The enemies should immediately stop the reckless and inciting provocations escalating the military tension in the forefront area.”
According to Reuters the Hoguk drills, due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan.
