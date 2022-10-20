Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister after just 45 days in office

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon and said there will be another leadership election within the ruling Conservative Party, which will decide who succeeds her.

She stepped down after only 45 days at 10 Downing Street.

This makes Truss the shortest-serving PM in UK history and the country’s fourth leader in just over three years. Her replacement will be appointed in the coming week, Euronews reported.

Announcing her resignation, Truss said she arrived in office during a “time of great economic and international instability.”

“We delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance,” she continued. “We set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

But added: “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Truss will remain in office until a successor has been chosen, with a leadership election expected by 0ctober 28.

Truss is the shortest-serving PM in British history, replacing the last record holder George Canning who died of ill health in 1827 after 119 days in office.

Her resignation means the UK will have its fourth prime minister in just over three years. Its previous four PMs — David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major — were in office for a combined 26 years.